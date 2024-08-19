Abilene Influencer: George Levesque

Everywhere George Levesque looks, he sees a construction project.

But that’s OK with him because it’s a sign of progress. As executive director of the historic Paramount Theatre, he has to navigate his way through the downtown street construction just to get to work. Once inside, he sees more construction as the Paramount is making room for the added crowds that live concerts have brought to the theatre.

“But you’ll have to wait to see what we’re doing!” he said.

Levesque was named executive director of the Paramount in 2018. Before that, he was already well known in Abilene as a news anchor at KTXSTV and for roles in dozens of plays and musicals, including many on the Paramount stage. He’s a 1996 graduate of McMurry University, where he was a theater major, with a minor in political science. He already loved the city, but it wasn’t until he took charge of the Paramount, which relies on ticket sales and donations, that he realized just how generous Abilenians are.

“People here have strong feelings about what they love,” he said, “and they’re willing to donate, volunteer, and attend events to support these nonprofits.”

Besides his work at the Paramount, Levesque serves on the McMurry University Board of Visitors, Abilene Zoological Society Board, Youth Voice Board, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, CALF Festival reader, and is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Abilene. He is married to Sidney Levesque, director of marketing for the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council. They have one daughter, Julia.

Levesque is the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Individual Contribution Award from the League of Historic American Theatres and was named the 2024 Outstanding Alumnus in Fine Arts at McMurry.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

I spent 27 years living in Abilene as either a college student or working in the corporate world before I began my career at the Paramount. I had already developed a strong love for this city. Until I took the helm of the Paramount in 2018, I didn’t truly know how incredibly generous the people of Abilene are. Right now, there are 253 people on our membership list for donating $50 or more to the Paramount in the last year. Wow! I know folks who live in bigger cities around the state, and it’s just not like that there. People here have strong feelings about what they love, and they’re willing to donate, volunteer, and attend events to support these nonprofits.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

Growth is wonderful, but growth is hard. We’re experiencing that growth at the Paramount, but so is the rest of downtown Abilene, and the rest of the city. A wonderful challenge, but a challenge, nonetheless.

WHAT PART OF YOUR JOB EXCITES YOU MOST?

Honestly, the fact that every day is different from the last. One day it’s 200 ballerinas strolling around the theatre, the next day it’s a concert, or a Sci-Fi film. It never gets boring for me or the rest of this incredible staff!

WHAT FUTURE PLANS ARE IN STORE FOR THE PARAMOUNT?

We’ve knocked off a lot of our plans in the last three years. Hundreds of historically accurate new seats were installed downstairs, a new audio system was put in, we obtained a state-of-the-art projector to screen films, and we expanded offices into the Wooten just this year. All of that allowed us to grow. A year and a half ago, we became concert friendly. We hoped to have four shows that first year. We ended up having 18! Right now, we have a new construction project happening to help us cope with these added crowds. But you’ll have to wait to see what we’re doing!

HOW ARE YOU COPING WITH THE STREET CONSTRUCTION? HAS IT AFFECTED ATTENDANCE?

Are we concerned? Absolutely. Our nonprofit funds itself mainly by selling tickets to events, concessions, and renting the building. No doubt, limited street access and ongoing construction will affect our attendance in some way. But we’re a nearly 100-yearold business, this is a blip on our radar. When the construction is done, it’s going to be fabulous for downtown Abilene!

GEORGE’s Favorites

DRINK: Coke Zero, with a slice of lime

CURRENTLY READING: I’m always reading something. Right now, “Cowboys & Indian” by friend and local physician, Sandip Mathur

HOBBY: Reading