Abilene Influencer: Samantha Baker

College seniors need to listen to what Samantha Baker has to say. “Network!” is her one-word advice for soon-to-be graduates and recent graduates of Abilene’s three universities. Samantha knows what she’s talking about. After graduating from Garland High School in 2006, she enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University and earned a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing in 2010.

Today, Samantha is assistant vice president and community engagement officer for First Financial Bank in Abilene. That’s a long way from just stepping into the workforce 13 years ago. Samantha recently was one of the “20 Under 40” honorees named by the Abilene Young Professionals. Not surprisingly, she recommends that organization and other networking opportunities for the up-and-comers.

“For those young professionals, I would suggest joining Abilene Young Professionals and attending networking events and try to get involved with a local nonprofit,” she said. “You would be amazed with the outreach we have in the Big Country.”

Samantha is one of those go-getters who seems to have energy to spare. In addition to her job at First Financial Bank and the long list of organizations she volunteers for, Samantha and her husband of four years, Wade Baker, have a one-year-old son, Cole.

Samantha is serious about volunteering as a way to make a community better. Over the years, she has been involved with numerous nonprofits in town. Her current involvement includes membership in the Abilene Young Professionals and Kiwanis of Greater Texas. She also serves on the board of directors of the Abilene Police Foundation, the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, Noah Project, and the Taylor County Expo Center.

In the past she also has volunteered for many other institutions and nonprofits, among them Hardin-Simmons University Board of Young Associates, Junior Achievement (she was Volunteer of the Year in 2017), the Big Country Area Health Education Center, and the Big Country Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management. Samantha isn’t shy about encouraging others to volunteer.

“Find a nonprofit that aligns with your mission and goals,” she advises, “and go make an impact with that group.”

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

The community and the people who are helping move our great city forward. You would be challenged to find another community as ambitious like the one we have here in the Big Country. People are more willing to step up and selflessly give their time and resources to ensure Abilene is a great place for all its citizens and visitors.

YOU WERE ONE OF THE ‘20 UNDER 40’ HONOREES NAMED BY THE ABILENE YOUNG PROFESSIONALS. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU PERSONALLY?

It’s truly an honor to be selected to an elite group of hard-working servant young leaders who have contributed so much to their employers and the community. Being a grateful, new mom, and very career driven, I knew having a child might delay achieving my professional goals. However, upon returning to work after maternity leave, this has not been the case. By creating a work-life balance and keeping that same driven mindset, I know I can continue to crush my professional and personal goals. Also, I’m very thankful for the people with which I surround myself and their support to see me succeed.

WHAT ARE YOUR CURRENT VOLUNTEER INVOLVEMENTS?

Member, Abilene Young Professionals and Kiwanis of Greater Texas

Board of Directors, Abilene Police Foundation, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, Noah Project, Taylor County Expo Center

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO VOLUNTEER?

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

For those currently living in Abilene or moving to the city, the lack of childcare facilities and resources is a huge problem for young families trying to maintain employment. The long waitlist, lack of quality facilities, and cost is a growing cause of concern for those needing a quick turnaround for childcare.

WHAT COULD THE AVERAGE PERSON DO ABOUT THAT?

Thankfully, there is a group of community leaders through the United Way of Abilene and the Community Foundation of Abilene taking the initiative to provide a taskforce and focus groups to bring these issues to our State Representatives in hopes of finding a solution.

WHAT CAN THE CITY OR LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS DO TO HELP RETAIN TOPNOTCH COLLEGE GRADUATES LIKE YOU?

Building personal relationships with the local universities and faculty/staff to set up on-site visits such as lunch and learns, speaker presentations, event sponsorships on campus, involvement with career fairs, and creating internship opportunities are just some of the ways we can work to keep these talented graduates here. Students need to see what Abilene has to experience off campus. It takes more than posting on social platforms or a flier on campus hoping that a student sees it.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR OTHER YOUNG PROFESSIONALS OR SOON-TO-BE COLLEGE GRADUATES WHO HOPE TO ATTAIN YOUR SUCCESS?

Network! Step out of your comfort zone and attend career fairs, community events on and off campus, apply for internships, and volunteer with nonprofit organizations. There is such a strong alumni connection in town, whether local or from bigger universities, that someone somewhere is willing to help get you where you need to be or get you connected in the community. For those young professionals, I would suggest joining Abilene Young Professionals and attending networking events and try to get involved with a local nonprofit. You would be amazed with the outreach we have in the Big Country.

Samantha’s Favorites

CURRENTLY READING

“The Unexpected Spy” by Tracy Walder and “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

DRINK

White Wine Moscato from The Winery at Willow Creek

FAVORITE HOBBY

Hunting, fishing and cheering on my Texas Longhorns (Hook ‘Em)

By Loretta Fulton