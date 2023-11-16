Abilene Influencer: Tim Farrar

You could say that Service is Tim Farrar’s middle name.

It isn’t really, of course, but the word is on his business card: Food Service Regional Supervisor, United Supermarkets. Tim’s service goes far beyond that, extending deep into the community beginning in 2006 when he started a three-year term on the American Red Cross board of directors. He has followed up with service on numerous nonprofit boards and is proud to work for a company that reflects his commitment to the communities it serves.

“From hunger to health to education and more,” he said, “we feel it’s our responsibility to support the communities who continue to support us after all these years.”

Tim is a 1995 graduate of Abilene High School and attended Cisco College. He and his wife, Jennifer, have one daughter, Reese Farrar.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

We have made it a habit to take care of our own. When we were dealing with adversities of the snowstorm of 2021 and loss of power and water, we had so many volunteers and community partners step up to support those in desperate need. Also, the Mesquite Heat fires and how we had all the volunteers and community partners step up to care for our neighbors in need. I volunteered my time handing out water and eye wash out in the field to our volunteer fire department and AFD, taking food to those behind the scenes and setting up bedding and cots in shelters and warming stations. As a community we come out in droves to help take care of one another. Whether it is a person in need or the first responders so they can complete their mission and that’s what makes our community awesome.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

A huge challenge we are facing today is childcare. As Abilene continues to grow and Dyess AFB continues to add more airmen and women, we need better childcare programs that will provide a safe environment for our children. Easing the burden on parents for safe, affordable childcare will enable more able-bodied citizens in our community to seek out meaningful employment. It will also ensure that our military personnel can fulfill their mission and leave the stress of childcare out of their daily worries.

WHAT CAN THE ORDINARY CITIZEN DO ABOUT THAT?

It is important for concerned citizens to get involved! A childcare coalition team was formed recently in an effort to tackle the challenges and leverage opportunities for more quality childcare in Abilene. This group cannot solve all the problems but can bring people together to coordinate and have meaningful conversations around the issue. Childcare affects all aspects of the community, not just parents with young children. Lack of childcare affects a community’s ability to fully thrive economically, educationally and build strong families. I encourage anyone interested in this issue to reach out to the United Way of Abilene or The Community Foundation of Abilene.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE LOCAL NONPROFITS THAT YOU CURRENTLY WORK WITH OR HAVE WORKED WITH IN THE PAST?

American Red Cross board of directors 2006-2009; Habitat For Humanity board 2010-2017 (chair of the Family Selection Committee and the Re-Store Committee); United Way of Abilene Loaned Executive 2010-2012; Wylie Girls Fast Pitch Softball Association board 2013-2017; Citizens Police Academy graduate 2014; Leadership Abilene graduate 2014; Hendrick Hospital Legends Dove Hunt Committee 2015-present; Meals on Wheels board 2015-2020 and board president 2019-2020; Abilene Business Council board member 2015-2020 (chair in 2018); Abilene Chamber of Commerce (Air Mobility Command Civic Leader 2021-present, Military Affairs Committee 2018-present, including Honorary Commander, 317 operations group Dyess AFB 2019-present, Leadership Abilene chair, 2019-2021); Wylie All-Sports Booster Club president 2022-2023; West Texas Rehab board member 2020- present; Abilene Junior Achievement board member 2022-present; Abilene/Taylor County Public Health board member 2023-present; Fellowship of Christian Athletes 2021-present

UNITED SUPERMARKETS IS WELL KNOWN FOR LOCAL SPONSORSHIPS AND COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT. IS THAT A SOURCE OF PRIDE FOR YOU?

Yes, I take great pride in working for a company that not only makes it a daily mission to give back to its communities but also empowers its people to do so. At United Supermarkets, we take pride in doing the right thing — that has been core to our mission since the founding of the company over 100 years ago. From hunger to health to education and more, we feel it’s our responsibility to support the communities who continue to support us after all these years.

TIM’S FAVORITES

CURRENTLY READING

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter by Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) Audible

FAVORITE HOBBY

golfing, hunting, watching my daughter play softball

FAVORITE DRINK

Sweet tea with lime, an occasional Old Fashion, and I cannot leave out a good sip of Crown every now and then

By Loretta Fulton