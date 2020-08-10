Abilene Influencers: Celina Gamez

Background & Bio

Celina Gamez is an Abilene native and graduate of Abilene High. She’s also a 2015 graduate of Abilene Christian University and has been employed at Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas for the last decade.

Gamez worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for about a year but otherwise her entire career has been at Workforce Solutions, beginning at age 21 as a temp working the front desk.

“I’ve had almost every job possible, done a little of everything,” she said. In 2016, at age 26, she moved to her current position of managing director.

Community Contributions

Gamez manages all Workforce Solutions offices in West Central Texas, which includes four physical offices – Abilene, Brownwood, Sweetwater, Snyder – and spans 19 counties. She sees her work as a contribution to individuals and to the greater community.

“Our primary function is connecting people who are unemployed or seeking training or just wanting a better job with employers,” Gamez said. “We work with employers and candidates, helping with the job search, looking for scholarships, connecting with training for in-demand jobs, posting jobs, hosting hiring fairs. We are different than the unemployment office, which is a common misconception.”