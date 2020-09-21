Abilene Influencers: Darrin Black

One major contribution he made to the Chamber during his time as chair, was a shifting of focus back to the “basics” of the Chamber’s mission.

“The basics is taking care of what is needed for our businesses, to make them better, stronger,” Black said. “There’s gotta be an added value to being a member of the Chamber. Going back to the basics, it’s imperative that we remain focused on our businesses now more than ever.”

Overcoming Obstacles

That idea of getting back to the basics came to Black’s own life back in 2002, a turning-point year for him. It was a year of hardships in his person- al life and deaths in his family, and it was also the year he made the decision to drastically change his company. He fired every single one of his employees and hired a whole new staff of employees who believed in his vision for the company.

“I was looking for individuals that believe in our industry, our trade, our professionalism,” Black said. “I wanted to go back to 50 years ago – a lot of pride in the work, people were grateful for their job, they were grateful for the customer.”

Prioritizing that foundation is what Black believes made his business strong and his team trustworthy. He knows he can trust them to get things done even when he’s away from the office working on Chamber duties.