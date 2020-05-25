Abilene Influencers: Trish Dressen

BACKGROUND & BIO

Abilene is so much a part of Trish Dressen that it seems strange, even to her, that Abilene isn’t part of her address. She, her husband, Jeff, and their three children live in Buffalo Gap. Trish makes the short commute every morning to Abilene where she is the executive director of the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, a position she has held since March 1, 2018.

Trish’s family moved to Abilene in 1985 when Trish was 4. She graduated from Abilene High School in 2000 and from Texas Tech University in 2004. She dreamed of opening an advertising firm in another city but chose her hometown instead.

“I realized in those formative years how much Abilene had given me,” she said.

Before joining the NCCIL, Trish worked for Tige Boats, Lauren Engineers, and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau.

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS

You could argue that the entirety of Trish’s job is a “community contribution.” Directing an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children through art and books is a contribution beyond measure.

A demanding job, plus a husband and three children, doesn’t leave a lot of time for Trish to be involved in other community activities. Still, she finds time because it is important. In March, her husband, Jeff, a mortgage banker, ran for county commissioner, and Trish helped him as she could. While working as marketing director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Trish started two campaigns that contributed greatly to the city’s image and visibility, “I Am Abilene” and “Live Like a Local.”