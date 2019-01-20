Abilene Loves: Pharmacy

James McCoy’s Drug Stores

839 Judge Ely Boulevard

1725 Antilley Road

Jmdrugstore.com

James McCoy’s Drug Stores have been in Abilene since 1998, offering dependable hometown service. They pride themselves on working with physicians and patients to provide great pharmaceutical care. Services include pharmaceutical, immunizations, compounding and patient care. James McCoy’s Drug Store doesn’t just offer medication but also the needed information for customers to make the best decision regarding their medication.

James McCoy’s mission is to be the market leader in delivering high-quality prescription services to Abilene and the surrounding area. They strive to serve as a trusted source for patient-specific compounded medications. They provide accurate and timely prescriptions while maintaining a welcoming, patient-driven atmosphere. With two locations, they are able to serve more of the Abilene community, and a friendly staff provides the kind of personalized service only a hometown pharmacy can provide.

McCoy graduated from high school in Haskell and has been in Abilene since 1982. His wife and children all attended Abilene High School, and McCoy has served on many boards and committees in Abilene.