Abilene Loves: Rehab

Hendrick Rehabilitation Services

1934 Hickory St.

www.ehendrick.org

Hendrick Rehabilitation Services is Abilene’s most-loved place for getting your body back to normal function. They are known for providing patient-centered physical, occupational and speech therapy services in an environment of compassion.

Hendrick Center for Rehab was built in 1993 and offers intensive rehabilitation therapy in a hospital setting as well as progression to outpatient rehab. They provide services for patients from Abilene and 22 surrounding counties throughout their recovery journey.

The array of therapies offered at Hendrick includes the more well-known physical therapy and occupational therapy but also neuro-rehab, aquatics, balance/vestibular health, lymphedema, occupational health, sports medicine, pediatric therapy, pet therapy, hippotherapy (which, sadly, does not involve hippos), and men’s/women’s health. Their staff can treat a variety of diagnoses including stroke, brain or spinal cord injury, multi-trauma, amputees, joint replacement, general orthopedic and neurological deficits.

Therapists work to restore function or mobility, improve strength, coordination, balance, cognition, speech, memory, and self-care activities for all ages of people. The mission of Hendrick Health System is to deliver high quality healthcare emphasizing excellence and compassion consistent with the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. When people think of Hendrick Rehabilitation Services they think of teamwork, service, compassion and quality care.