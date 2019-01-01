Abilene Loves: Title Company

Big Country Title

3409 S. 14th St., Ste. 110

www.bigcountrytitle.com

Home buyers and sellers, lenders, real estate agents, developers, and builders all work with and rely on title companies, and Abilene especially loves Big Country Title.

“We handle the details to assure that the transaction closes efficiently and accurately. Our customers rely on us to do the right thing throughout the entirety of the transaction,” said Nathan Lowry. Nathan and his wife, Misty, founded the company in 2012 and are still the owners.

The Lowrys believe education about the process is part of their responsibility, and one aspect they want to help educate clients about is the importance of title insurance.

“Title insurance protects the property owner and/or lender against loss or damage that may occur because of liens, encumbrances or defects in the title to the property,” Nathan said. “Unlike other forms of insurance that is typically paid annually, title insurance is a one-time payment and covers the owner as long as they own the property. If the property is sold, the new owner will need to purchase a new policy.”

Big Country Title operates under four key principles:

We know a challenge is an opportunity to learn and serve better.

We value everyone’s skills, knowledge and abilities.

We do what needs to be done without taking shortcuts.

We take initiative for the benefit of our customers.

During the course of the past six years, those values have established a company that Abilene loves.