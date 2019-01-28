Abilene Loves: Electrician

Long Electric Co.

781 US, E. Highway 80

longelectric.co

Long Electric Co. is a local family owned business with deep roots in Abilene. It is the oldest continuously-owned electrical contractor in Abilene. Long Electric came into being when Kenneth O. Long bought out Mr. Plowman’s share of Plowman/Long Electric in in 1951 and has been providing excellent, expert electrical work by knowledgeable employees since that time. When Long retired, he passed the business to his children, and the company is presently run by Fred Armbruster.

The mission of Long Electric centers on loyalty to their employees and quality work for their residential, commercial, industrial, educational and medical customers. They pride themselves in operating the company with Christian values and a focus on excellent customer service and a reasonable price.

Perhaps the most memorable day in the business’ history took place when Long signed the contract for the Hendrick 2010 project, the largest single contract in the company’s history.

With such deep roots in Abilene, it’s no wonder Abilene Scene readers describe the business with words like experienced, trustworthy, dedicated and loyal.