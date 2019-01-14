Abilene Loves: Funeral Home

Hamil Family Funeral Home

6449 Buffalo Gap Road

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com

Hamil Family Funeral Homes owners Robert and Karla Hamil and Luke and Jennifer Lunn value family, integrity, honesty and compassion. That’s why they prioritize compassionate care of your family during a time when you want to honor and remember those you love.

Robert and Karla opened the doors to the Abilene community in 2005 as a locally-owned and operated funeral home. The facility exhibits an elegant, yet comfortable, home-like atmosphere.

“We realize the most important thing we do is to care for your family as we would care for our own,” Karla said.

At Hamil Family Funeral Home, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional burial services and funeral merchandise as well as a variety of cremation service options.

The Hamil Family has been serving Abilene since 1933.

“We love the town and its people. Abilene is home,” Karla said. “We want our home to be full of businesses and people who enrich lives and genuinely care about those who live here. We want to be a valuable asset to our community and serve them with professional integrity.”