Abilene Philharmonic Prepares Special Christmas Concert

Do You Hear What I Hear?…It’s nearly that magical time of year when the Abilene Philharmonic holds an annual holiday concert at its home base in the Abilene Convention Center on Dec. 3.

This year’s theme will be honoring traditions of decades past. What better way to embrace the holiday spirit than with the soundscape of endearing classics such as Tchaikovsky’s Trepak and Arabian Dance from The Nutcracker, And the Glory of the Lord from Handel’s Messiah, and a Carol of the Bells arrangement by our own Maestro David Itkin accompanied by the 60-piece symphony orchestra?

The Philharmonic will welcome vocalists Niki Scalera and Samuel Cook back to the stage. Scalera performed at the Philharmonic’s Abilene Zoo concert series this past season. She is traveling all the way from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Niki was such a hit on our zoo series that we just had to have her back, and we are extremely fortunate to be able to showcase her talent in Abilene again this winter!” exclaimed Maestro Itkin.

Cook is a long-time, esteemed Professor of Voice on faculty at Abilene Christian University who has lent his vocal warmth and versatility to numerous performances with the APO over the years. In addition to these fabulous guest soloists, the Philharmonic is delighted to once more share the stage with the incredible voices of the Abilene Chamber Singers, which is under the direction of Josh Wright.

“The outstanding combination of both local and outside talent brought together for this holiday concert really makes it that much more special,” said Gerard Gibbs, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Abilene Philharmonic.

Each year, there is a special opportunity for the little ones to experience the musical wonders of the Abilene Philharmonic at

a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Bring the whole family to this abbreviated, one-hour performance of the evening’s selections or our younger attendees — many who may be experiencing a symphony concert for the first time! To ensure these guests have a magical experience, plan to arrive a few minutes ahead of the show to chance an exciting encounter with Mr. Claus himself in the lobby.

The Abilene Philharmonic says it is so thankful for the support of the greater community for what is now its 72nd season. It would not be possible to bring a high-quality, engaging concert series year after year that fans have come to expect without their ongoing support and dedication to upholding live symphonic music in Abilene. There are many more fantastic shows to fill out the remainder of this 2022-2023 season, so be sure to check out the season lineup and reserve your tickets.

As 2022 draws to a close, the Abilene Philharmonic says it truly wishes you to Have a Merry Little Christmas.

Contributed by The Abilene Philhamonic