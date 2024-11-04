Abilene Turkey Drive: Providing Thanksgiving Meals, Jackets and Backpacks to Those in Need

A group of friends, one idea and multiple blessings for those in need.

That’s how things started one October day during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – a time that had communities wondering if normality was a thing of the past.

As families struggled with providing the basic necessities, the last thing many were thinking about was how to create a memorable Thanksgiving.

Enter five lifelong Abilenians with a plan.

During what Zach Stewart describes as the “heat of all things Covid,” he and a group of friends were hanging out enjoying some much-welcome fellowship, when talk turned more serious.

“We started talking about school closures and how so many people had gotten laid off, and how different Thanksgiving would look for so many people who couldn’t afford meals for their families,” he said.

“A full Thanksgiving meal is something a lot of people take for granted, and we wanted to figure out a way to make sure people in need were able to enjoy the warmth and unity of enjoying the holiday with family.”

Zach said he and the other guys wanted to put together $200 of their own money and ask his mother – a teacher at Bassetti Elementary – to pick out one family that they could “bless with a Thanksgiving meal.”

The friends decided they wanted to expand on that and raise money for six families – one family from each grade – at Bassetti. They turned to Facebook to promote their idea, and within an hour they met their goal. Within eight hours, they had raised enough to help 36 families across six local elementary campuses.

As year one turned into two, Zach said they approached their fundraising the same way, relying on social media, word of mouth and the generosity of friends and family.

Zach said because of his and his friends’ connections within the Abilene Independent School District, they were able to connect with school counselors and members of the administration for support and help identifying deserving families in need.

“In year two, we were able to cover eight elementary campuses, but it was in 2022 when things really ramped up,” said Zach, who added that because of the tremendous interest and momentum, the group formed their non-profit, Abilene Turkey Drive.

It was also that year that their inaugural golf tournament, The Turkey Tee Up, was launched. Not surprisingly, the event proved to be an enormous success right out of the gate (or in their case, off the first tee).

Zach said he and his friends went into the event with “few expectations,” but again were overwhelmed by the interest, not only through their word-of-mouth, social media approach, but also through the success of securing corporate sponsors.

“Within a day of announcing the tournament, all 25 teams were filled, and the interest was so great that we ended up adding teams, for a total of 58,” he said.

And because of the success via their nonprofit, Zach said 100 families were able to receive Thanksgiving meals. The group also were able to donate 400 jackets and 250 backpacks to underserved kids.

Zach said he and his friends are “surprised but not surprised” by the community’s support, with 2023 being a “milestone year.”

“We were able to cover all of the AISD elementary schools, as well as both elementary campuses in the Wylie School District, Texas Leadership Charter School and Long Early Learning Center,” said Zach, who added that 125 families received Thanksgiving meals, which he noted, feed six to eight people. In addition, the nonprofit teamed up with AISD Homeless Liaison, Darrin Cox to provide over 100 jackets for students in need.

“It was great that they were able to help, because our kids love new jackets just like everyone else,” Darrin said. “Their partnership is amazing and it’s through folks like them that we are able to survive and help as many kids as we can.”

And it’s not just school children who are benefiting. Zach said that last year, their nonprofit donated over $5,000 to the Salvation Army Angel Tree, where the money was used to purchase bicycles for children who had a bike on their Christmas wish list.

“This has absolutely exploded on us,” Zach said. “We never imagined that in year three we would cover every single elementary school. We just wanted to create an avenue for people to enjoy golf and enjoy the Thursday Night Pre Party at Potosi Live, all while raising money for kids.”

While the children and their families have reaped untold benefits, Zach insists that it is he and his friends who have been blessed.

“I speak for all of us when I say that we have been blessed tenfold in terms of the joy it has brought us,” he said.

As Zach reflects on the joy it has given him and his friends, he stressed that none of this would have been possible without the community’s generosity and the support of teachers and school counselors.

“I can’t say enough about how they have helped us and voiced their appreciation and how all the volunteers and donors have stepped forward also,” he said.

Zach describes Abilene as a “special place,” full of “generous people,” who never hesitate to reach out to help those in need.

“I believe that we’re called as a people to be the hands and feet of those less fortunate and Abilene has always been ready to answer that call,” he said.

For more information on how you can help, visit www.abileneturkeydrive.org.

By Molly Hill

Photos by Chrissy P. Photography

RELATED: Kickstands with a Cause