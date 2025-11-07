Art for Christmas: A Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to discover meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list. At the Center for Contemporary Arts, we’re proud to support more than 90 local artists, ensuring that you’ll find an original piece of artwork to fit every taste and budget.

Our retail gallery, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., features an ever-changing collection of unique works. Visitors can explore everything from original paintings and handmade ceramics to wearable art, including jewelry and artist-designed t-shirts. You’ll also find beautifully crafted notecards, serveware and other distinctive pieces you won’t see anywhere else.

For those seeking something truly personal, several of our member artists create custom gifts. For example, Patrick Messersmith offers two affordable styles of commissioned pet portraits each year—a heartfelt way to honor a beloved companion. Patrick can be contacted directly through his Instagram, @patrickmessersmith. You’ll also find the Center for Contemporary Arts at this year’s Christmas Carousel, making it even easier to shop local and give the gift of art.

Throughout the season, we’ll be sharing even more unique gift ideas to help inspire your holiday shopping. Be sure to join our email list and follow us on social media for our full Holiday Gift Guide.

This Christmas, celebrate creativity, support local artists and make art a part of your holiday tradition.

Discover more at center-arts.com.