Broadway Returns to Abilene

After a two-year hiatus, national touring Broadway shows are returning to Abilene. The Abilene Convention Center is partnering with a new presenter, Nederlander National Markets based in Chicago.

“We are thrilled to launch the inaugural Broadway in the Big Country series and bring top caliber shows direct from Broadway to the Abilene community,” said Jack Meyer the Vice President of Programming at Nederlander Producing Company of America, Inc.

Bringing Broadway back to Abilene was one of the top priorities for ASM Global, which began managing the Convention Center in 2022. ASM Global has focused on elevating the guest experience with in-house Guest Services, Ticketing Services, and Food and Beverage services. Patrons can now bring drinks to their seats. In the past, beverages were not allowed beyond the foyer.

Season lineup:

• The 2024-25 season begins with “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The show is described as a whimsical family holiday spectacular with contemporary circus arts. As the lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage.

• “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, this uplifting comeback story is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock ‘N Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of Turner’s most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

• Direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live”), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”). The show delivers immense energy and a wicked sense of humor as it tells the story of a naïve new school student who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies.

• Based on one of Hollywood’s most romantic stories, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. March 13 springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots” and “Legally Blonde”). This musical will lift your spirits and lighten up your heart. If you loved the movie, you will love the musical!

• The beloved “Annie” musical at 7:30 p.m. May 1 tells the story of holding onto hope when times are tough and that an awful lot of determination can come in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner.

Contributed By The Abilene Convention Center