Children’s Book Festival is Sure to Bring a Smile

Jeff Nelson describes the Children’s Art + Literacy Festival as a “non-stop smile-fest.”

“I challenge you to come to CALF and not find a world of smiles that will make the corners of your mouth turn upward,” he said. “Like me, you’ll be back!”

The 2022 festival was Nelson’s first experience as a volunteer. He took on the role of parade assistant to Melody Kern, the Storybook Parade’s long-time project manager.

“I signed up to help with the CALF parade and had my first CALF experience last year,” said Nelson, the worship minister at Highland Church of Christ. “Wow! I had no idea what I was in for and had no idea what Abilene had to offer. Abilene is the Storybook Capital of America®, but CALF is the best-kept secret attached to that honor.”

Nelson is back at CALF this year, but with a much bigger role – as chair of the CALF Committee, working alongside Riley Arnold, CALF Director and Abilene Cultural Affairs Council Development Assistant, and Lynn Barnett, Abilene Chamber of Commerce Vice President over the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, and the ACAC staff and CALF Committee. The festival is June 8-10 at 17 downtown venues and at the Abilene Zoo on June 11. It takes a large team to make CALF happen – over 500 volunteers, numerous arts organizations and over 80 sponsors.

“Once anyone experiences CALF, they realize what a jewel it is,” Nelson said. “I invited family members to come, and they loved it. I became an advocate for promoting CALF. I see the potential for major growth in CALF and the Abilene art scene because of the quality of art events we have for a town our size.”

The festival theme each year is inspired by the summer artist on exhibit at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL). This year that person is award-winning picture book illustrator and author Brian Lies (pronounced “Lees”). Lies will be in Abilene for the exhibit opening June 8 and to sign books and attend all the festivities. His most popular books will be featured at dramatic readings, and his illustrations have been brought to life through costumed characters, with the newest addition to the Storybook Sculpture Project – a bronze likeness of Evan the fox and his best doggy friend from Lies’ book, “The Rough Patch.”

“The storybook characters, topping more than 83 this year, ignite a passion to read in the children, but also instill values that prepare them to be appreciative citizens both now and in the future,” said Nelson, who grew up in Abilene and has a passion for the arts. He serves on the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council board of directors and has a background in band, choir, musical productions, and ministry. After leaving Abilene in 1987, Nelson and his wife, Carol, moved back here in 2017, and he said they love it.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of the CALF team,” he said. “Last year, I attended every event associated with CALF that the schedule would allow. At the end of the weekend, I was sore; not from walking so much, but from smiling so much.”

The festival is now in its 11th year and is expected to draw 5,400 people from across Texas and across America. Last year’s festival drew people from 172 cities and 17 states.

Thursday, June 8 events are free.

A festival pass is required to attend Friday and Saturday events June 9-10, which include dramatic readings, a McMurry Theatre musical production of “Little Bat in Night School,” ventriloquist Nancy Burks Worcester, Le Marionette Theater of Dallas, Kornpop the clown’s balloon show, train rides, Abilene Philharmonic Instrument Petting Zoo, May Farm Petting Animals and more! Children collect CALF buttons for their festival lanyards as they complete each activity. Wear your CALF pass on Sunday, and you can enter the zoo for free and experience more CALF with book readings and animal encounters.

Register for CALF at www.abilenecalf.com. Thursday events are free. Passes for Friday and Saturday are $8 for children 3-12 (2 and under are free) and $13 for ages 13 and up through May 15. After that date, passes are $11 for children and $16 for ages 13 and up.

CALF Schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 (No pass required)

3 p.m. Brian Lies exhibit opens at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL)

4 p.m. Costume Contest

5:30 p.m. Storybook Parade

6:15 p.m. Storybook Sculpture Unveiling

6:30 p.m. Evan’s Magnificent Garden Party

7 p.m. Sketch with Brian & Book Signing

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JUNE 9-10 (Pass required)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Fri.) Brian Lies Art Exhibition at NCCIL

9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sat.) Brian Lies Art Exhibition at NCCIL

9 a.m.-4 p.m. The S.T.E.A.M. Room

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cookie Decorating

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Abilene Philharmonic’s Instrument Petting Zoo

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Train Rides

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sidewalk Chalk Art

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dramatic Readings & Art Activities

9 a.m.-4 p.m. GooseChase Scavenger Hunt

9 a.m.-4 p.m. May Farm Petting Animals

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Read to a Dog

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Center’s Toddler Room

9 a.m. Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

9 a.m. Le Marionette Theater

9 a.m. Professor QB

9-11 a.m. (Fri.) Brian Lies Book Signing

9-11 a.m. (Sat.) Brian Lies Workshops (Register at nccil.org)

9:15 a.m. Birds of Prey Show

9:45 a.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library produced by Gary Varner

10 a.m. Joe McDermott Music

10 a.m. Nancy and Her Friends puppets

10:30 a.m. Le Marionette Theater

10:30 a.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

10:45 a.m. Birds of Prey Show

11 a.m. Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

11 a.m. Professor QB

11:15 a.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Live Bat Experience

12 p.m. Nancy and Her Friends puppets

12 p.m. Joe McDermott Music

12 p.m. Le Marionette Theater

12:15 p.m. Birds of Prey Show

12:45 p.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

1 p.m. Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

1 p.m. Professor QB

1:30 p.m. Le Marionette Theater

1:30 p.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

1:45 p.m. Birds of Prey Show

2 p.m. Joe McDermott Music

2:15 p.m. Nancy and Her Friends puppets

2:15 p.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

3 p.m. Le Marionette Theater

3 p.m. Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

3 p.m. Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

3 p.m. Professor QB

4:15 p.m. Le Marionette Theater

5:15 p.m. Little Bat: The Musical

SUNDAY, JUNE 11 (Pass required)

9:30, 10:30, 11:30 a.m. CALF at the Abilene Zoo – Readings and Animal Encounters in the Pavilion

EXTRA FEE

• Workshops

• Storybook Characters Breakfast

• Young Audiences’ Enchanted Eatery

• NCCIL Dinner with Brian Lies

• NCCIL Workshops with Brian Lies

By Sidney Schuhmann Levesque

Photos by Shayli Anne Photography