Concert Will Celebrate Music of Acclaimed Film Score Composer

The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Abilene Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 for the second concert of its Pops Series, “The Music of John Williams.” In addition to music from such classics as Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the evening will also feature the Abilene Philharmonic’s first-ever movie trivia competition. Popcorn from Premiere Cinema 10 will be available in the Convention Center lobby.

We asked community members and APO musicians and supporters about John Williams and his legacy as a film composer. Responses have been edited for space and clarity.

John Williams has been composing film music since the 1950s. What is your favorite Williams-scored movie, and why?

David Amlung (Trumpet, Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra): Catch Me If You Can has a very cool vibe to it and Jurassic Park has beautiful, soaring melodies. I have not seen Lincoln, but there is a wonderful trumpet solo in the score called “With Malice Toward None” which I have enjoyed playing in recitals.

George Levesque (Executive Director, The Historic Paramount Theatre): Star Wars. I was a 5-year-old kid when that movie came out in 1977, and that movie was everything! The score was a huge part of the success of that film. To this day, I get goosebumps when I hear it!

Evan Simmons (President-Elect, Abilene Philharmonic Association): For me, I distinctly remember going to see Star Wars Episode I (1999) with my dad who had seen Episode IV (1977) in the theater. When the score began, accompanied by the iconic screen crawl, it connected generations of moviegoers to the same experience. Fast-forward to another generation when I began sharing the Star Wars films with my own son!

Are there any moments from movies you watched as a kid where his music and the moment have stuck with you in a lasting way?

Amlung: The soaring melodies from Jurassic Park and the ominous Jaws melody are a couple that come to mind. Instantly recognizable and bring back memories from the movies.

Levesque: The theme from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial still gets me. It was the first time I had seen my dad cry, and it still strikes me as an affecting piece.

What are you most excited to play in the February concert?

Amlung: All of it! It will be a great program for the brass section! I also look forward to the chance to take a small break during the heavy lifting of the concert and listen to the beautiful music from Schindler’s List.

What are you most excited to hear?

Levesque: I’m most excited to hear music from Schindler’s List. Talk about powerful!

At the end of the day, what would you say is John Williams’ legacy?

Amlung: John Williams is a cornerstone American composer whose legacy is undeniable. Beyond just the great music that he wrote for the movies, Williams is responsible for exciting our youth to continue to pursue music in their younger years. Band and orchestra programs keep their students’ energies high by programming John Williams’ music from movies they love.

Levesque: I don’t think there will ever be a movie soundtrack composer who rivals his reputation, his awards, or his body of work.

“The Music of John Williams” is made possible by financial support from Premiere Cinema 10, located within the Mall of Abilene at 4310 Buffalo Gap Road.

Abilene Philharmonic tickets can be purchased online at www.abiphil.com, over the phone at 325-677-6710, or in person at 1102 North 3rd Street, Suite C. Military, student, and group discounts are available.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic