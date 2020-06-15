Cooking Up Confidence

All good cooks know that a great dish starts with ingredients that mix well together, and that same logic can be applied to a successful culinary arts school.

That recipe for success is what got First Baptist Church’s Culinary Academy off to a good start when the first students donned a chef ’s apron and hat in May 2019. The academy is operated through First Baptist’s City Light Community Ministries. The first ingredient was hiring the right person to lead the academy, someone with food service experience who could relate to the new program’s target population – people with employment barriers.

That box was checked with the hiring of Kayleen Mills, who not only had years of experience but who also had walked the road that many of her future students had walked. The next ingredients came when the students were signed up for the first class. The program is free to students selected, but just like ingredients in a recipe, they had to be a good fit. And that’s where Mills’ other skills came into play. She’s not only a top-notch chef and instructor, she also has a good feel for what people are going through and where they can be led.

One of the first students recruited for the May 2019 class was Chandra Underwood, who had been in Mills’ class when Mills taught at the former culinary school operated by Texas State Technical College in Abilene. That program has been phased out. Underwood, 22, remembers the call from Mills.

“Chef Kay called me and said she had this program,” Underwood said, “and she saw potential in me.”

Seeing potential in people is a key ingredient to the success of the Culinary Academy.