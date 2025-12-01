Crafting the Perfect Christmas Wreath

A beautiful wreath not only greets those who enter your home, but it welcomes the Christmas season. With Christmas just around the corner, you may want to create a custom wreath for your home. Feeling just a little intimidated? Not to worry. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you make a beautiful wreath for your home.

Here are the supplies you’ll need to gather:

Wreath

Here are some things to remember when purchasing your wreath:

• Measure the space where you’ll be hanging the wreath. Find a wreath that will fill the entire space. A wreath that is undersized in the space will look sad…and no one wants a sad wreath!

• No need to buy a super fancy wreath. Stick to one that is simply full and green. You will have the opportunity to add color, texture and eye-catching details later.

• The individual “stems” of the faux pine greenery need to be wired. This will be very important when fastening additional stems and ribbon to the wreath.

Ribbon

The whole look and feel of your wreath is determined by the ribbon you use. Here’s what to look for:

• Whatever color palette you’d like to use is accomplished with your ribbon. It’s your chance to add color, movement and theme.

• You MUST use a wired ribbon. The only way you can create movement with ribbon is by using wired ribbon that will retain its direction and fullness.

• A three-inch wide wired ribbon is most commonly used in a standard sized wreath. However, depending on the size of your wreath, you can use slimmer ribbon for a smaller wreath or a wider ribbon for an oversized wreath.

Picks and Stems

Here’s how you add extra fullness and interest to your wreath:

• Look for stems and picks that match the color palette you established with your ribbon.

• Purchase a variety of picks and stems. A leafy pick, berries, feathers or even snow trimmed pine needles – there are a million to choose from.

• If you’d like to add a little shimmer, adding a glittery or metallic touch is always eye catching. A hint of glitter is my personal favorite.

Anchors

Visual anchors help balance your wreath and prevent it from looking too chaotic and busy. Consider using two or three depending on the size of your wreath. Here are some options:

• Christmas ornaments

• Poinsettias

• Bells

Other supplies to have on hand:

• Floral Wire

• Wire Cutters

• Scissors

Once you have all your supplies ready to go, it’s time to put your wreath together. Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you along the way. Believe me – it’s simpler than you think!

Step 1

Fluff your wreath.

Step 2

Add your wired ribbon. Use the wired greenery stems to fasten down the ribbon. Just twist two stems over the ribbon and it will stay tightly in place.

Step 3

Take your picks and stems and form a bundle using one of each of the stems. Connect them together with floral wire to form a bundle. Wire each bundle into the wreath, making sure to space out the bundles evenly. Be sure to fluff the bundles once they are wired in place.

Step 4

Wire in your anchors. For this wreath, I used two poinsettias as anchors in this wreath.

Step 5

Layer in some shimmer. I added more glittery stems for color and visual interest.

Step 6

Hang your finished wreath! I was able to use a standard wreath hanger that sat on top of my door. I covered the plastic hanger with a strip of layered ribbons to add even more color and charm.

Whether you’re decorating the tree, making Christmas cookies from a recipe that’s been passed down for generations or making your 45th trip to Hobby Lobby, I hope you and your family have a Christmas that’s filled with peace, hope and love. Merry Christmas!

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

