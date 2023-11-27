Cranberries 3 Ways

This Holiday Season why not start a new tradition with homemade gift giving! It starts with our leftover cranberry sauce whether it’s made from fresh cranberries or canned jelled sauce.

Cranberry Swirl Pound Cake

This is my newest favorite way to use up any leftover cranberry sauce and is a festive treat to gift someone this time of year.

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt (any full-fat yogurt will work)

¾ cup sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup cranberry sauce (if using canned -whole berry cranberry sauce will work best)

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line (8×4-inches) loaf pan with parchment paper. You want the parchment paper larger on the 2 longer sides of the pan, so that you can easily pull it out when baked. Lining the pan this way will help easily remove the cake out of the pan after baking.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, yogurt, and sugar, and beat with mixer until smooth. Add in oil and vanilla extract and continue to beat until smooth.

Gradually add in the dry ingredients and beat until just combined (about 30-60 seconds). Do not overmix.

Pour half the batter into a parchment-lined or greased loaf pan. Then scoop 2-3 dollops of cranberry sauce (half the sauce), and pour the remaining batter on top. Add the remaining cranberry sauce on top in a few dollops. Use a toothpick to give it a few swirls.

Bake for 60 minutes, until the edges are browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Place pan on a wire rack and allow the loaf to cool in the pan for an hour. Then, remove loaf from the pan and allow it to cool on a wire rack for another hour or two, until completely cooled.

TIP:

How to store: This cake stays moist and fresh for days at room temperature for up to 2 days, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap or stored in a large Ziploc bag. Or tightly wrap in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to one week. Freeze this cranberry cake for up to 3 months, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or foil.

Cranberry Honey Butter

Awesome hostess gift! Serve on so many things, cornbread, hot fresh biscuits, toasted bagels and waffles.

1 cup butter, softened

1/3 cup finely chopped dried cranberries

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

In a small bowl, beat all ingredients until blended. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.

TIPS:

Try these variations on dried cranberries with orange zest: dried cherries with lime zest, and dried blueberries with lemon zest.

Replace the honey with maple syrup, this pairs perfectly with a stack of fluffy pancakes. I like prepare a few days ahead.

Cranberry Mayo

Another great hostess gift idea! This delicious cranberry mayonnaise is the perfect condiment for all those leftover turkey and ham sandwiches.

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup cranberry sauce homemade or canned (if using canned -whole berry cranberry sauce will work best)

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

Whisk together mayonnaise, cranberry sauce and apple cider vinegar. For smoother mayo, use a blender and puree until smooth.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography