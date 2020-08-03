Day in the Life: Police Dog

On certain days, the life of Barco the police dog is just like the life of the pooch next door. He gets to nap, eat, exercise, catch another nap, maybe get a bath and chase balls in the backyard.

But on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, it’s a different story. Wednesday is training day, and the other three days are work days. And this isn’t just any work. It’s serious police business that can put both Barco and his handler, Abilene Police Officer Tim Cox, in dangerous spots. In the blink of an eye, Barco can go from the friendly dog next door to a beast that even the toughest bad guys don’t want to tangle with.

“He can just hang out,” Cox said, “and then he can turn on that work switch and be a machine.”

The “machine” is the Barco that nobody wants to encounter. His bark may not be worse than his bite, but it’s vicious enough to make even a hardened criminal lay down his weapon.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, I’m coming out,” is a response that Cox has heard too many times to count. “There have been arrests we’ve made just because of his presence.”

Barco, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Cox were paired in October 2019. They are one team of four in the K-9 Unit that patrol the streets of Abilene every day. A fifth dog also is a member of the crew. A typical night on the job for Barco and Cox involves five to ten traffic stops when they are called in to search for narcotics.

“That is the bulk of what we do,” Cox said.

When they get a call to a traffic stop, Barco’s job is over in a flash, and he gets to jump back into the backseat of Cox’s Chevy Tahoe, which has been retrofitted to suit his needs. Once Barco alerts to the drugs, Cox gives him a toy – no food treats – and his job is done. It takes only a matter of seconds for Barco to pick up the scent of the narcotics.