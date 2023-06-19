Day Trip to Anson

Day trips are a great way to get out of town without having to break the bank with a hotel stay. For less than a few hour’s drive, you can enjoy the towns surrounding Abilene with all their hidden treasures and activities. Anson is just 30 minutes north of Abilene and features food, shopping and activities for a day out with family or friends!

Itinerary

MORNING

Pack up your crew, stop by your nearest coffee shop and gas station, then get on US-83 North. If you enjoy golf, you’ll want to hit the greens at Anson Golf Course early in the morning. This public, 9-hole course costs only $10 on weekdays, and $20 on weekends.

Address: 701 23rd St, Anson, TX 79501

If golf isn’t your style, you can fish at Anson North Lake or practice your marksmanship at the Double Diamond Indoor Gun Range

Address: 2065 US-277, Anson, TX 79501

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m.- 6p.m.

LUNCH

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Crazy Chick’s Corner (only open on weekdays) and try mac-n-cheese, a sandwich, or baked goods. The shop also sells coffee and gifts.

Address: 1102 11th St, Anson, TX 79501

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday & Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AFTERNOON

After lunch, check out the Anson-Jones Museum, which is open on Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. Spend time learning about Anson’s pioneer history and see a doll collection and a replica of the town square in 1904.

Address: 1300 Ave K Anson, TX 79501

If you’re more into shopping than history, you’ll enjoy a few gift shops like J. Co. Roots, The Flower Shop on the Square, and Anson Antiques and Gifts

(which has a bakery inside if you’re needing a snack!)

EVENING

For dinner, head to Hatahoe, an Anson tradition, for catfish, chicken tenders, and more. They’re known for their cherry limeades, so after you eat, take your cherry limeade to go as you continue shopping and exploring in Anson.

Address: 1831 Commercial Ave, Anson, TX 79501

Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.,

Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

As you wrap up the evening, you may find private events to attend at some of the local historic venues: the Pioneer Hall (home to the Texas Cowboys’ Christmas Ball) the Anson Opera House, the Palace Theater, and the Jones County Courthouse.

By Haley Laurence