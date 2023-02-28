EventsToBeScene – 2023 Summer Camps

If you would like to add your organization’s summer camp to this list, please email us at abilenescene@zacpubs.com.

Kadesh

Kadesh provides opportunities for the Word of God to speak to campers in a way that will transform the way high schoolers think and live. Campers will be equipped to become active disciples by providing opportunities for practice and leadership within community groups.

Kadesh is open to campers who will be entering 10th, 11th, 12th grade, and college freshmen the following fall.

Kadesh 1: June 11-17

Kadesh 2: June 25-July 1

MPulse

MPulse engages middle school students in Biblically based community building experiences designed to encourage unity and action in a world larger than themselves. Campers will not only look inward, but also outward as they discover a real living faith that enables them to have confidence to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with their God.

MPulse is open to campers who will be entering 7th, 8th, and 9th grade the following fall.

July 9-14

L2L

Learning to Lead equips campers through a Bible focused learning adventure through small group experiences and active recreational games. Campers learn about God-honoring leaders and are challenged to identify, question, and apply the same principles of leadership in their own lives.

Learning to Lead is open to campers who will be entering 4th, 5th, and 6th grade the following fall.

June 18-23

Tahitian Dance Workshop

No prior experience required! Come enjoy a relaxing, comfortable, and encouraging environment learning techniques, movements and Polynesian culture through dance. Sign up for all three sessions or choose one or two. Each session’s repertoire will differ. Ages: Ladies of all ages

Cost: $125 per session (early bird 10% discount per person/per session if registered and paid in January)

Session 1: March 14-16 Tues-Wed 5:30-7:30pm

Session 2: June 13-15 Tues-Wed 5:30-7:30pm

Session 3: August 15-17 Tues-Wed 5:30-7:30pm

Musical Theatre Vocal Workshop

Dr. Chris Hollingsworth

Associate Professor of Theatre

Director of Musical Theatre

Abilene Christian University Dr. Hollingsworth a Level I,II,III Certified Contemporary Commercial Music Voice Instructor, will work with students to explore the many diverse styles of Broadway singing. From Golden Era to present day, singers will learn how to approach these styles with a healthy technical approach. Topics will include: Legit (Golden Era), Belt, Belt-Mix, as well as Contemporary High Mix. Students will also learn how to utilize microphone technique. The morning portion will focus on the Golden Era and the afternoon portion will focus on Contemporary. Students enrolled also have the opportunity to select suggested pieces for their personal repertoire. Register for one session or both! Sessions will have the same format, song repertoire will differ. Each session limited to 12 students. Ages: 12-18yrs

Cost: $200 per session

Session 1: Sat, April 1 9:30am-2:30pm

Session 2: Sat, June 24 9:30am-2:30pm

Hip Hop Camp

This camp may be theme-based or cuts of popular songs. Each day dancers enjoy freestyle dance disciplines & rhythmic lines while learning to isolate body movements at a bit more challenging level than the K-5th grade hip hop camp. Campers learn a short routine to perform in a special showcase on the final day of camp. Attire is loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. No flip flops or sandals. Ages completed K-5th grade by summer. Showcase at the end of the final day of camp. Exact time TBA. If campers would like to enjoy a longer day of camp at APAC they can register for the 10am-12pm Musical Theatre Camp and bring a sack lunch to eat before continuing on to the 12:30-2pm Hip Hop Camp. Adult supervision provided. Ages: K-5th grade

Cost: $150 (early bird 10% discount per person if registered and paid in January)

June 12-16 Monday-Friday 12:30-2pm

Improv Camp

Fun, imaginative, out of the box thinking, and impromptu moments! Campers not only learn how to work with others but they also begin to discover their own ability to reach beyond themselves into a world of incredible maneuvering and decision making. Stepping beyond their everyday thinking into a new way of spontaneously experiencing humor and creativity. This is a camp you don’t want your camper to miss!

Attire: loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Showcase at the end of the final day of camp. Exact time TBA.

If campers would like to extend their camp day at APAC they are welcome to register for a 10am-12pm Theatre Camp and bring a sack lunch to eat in the APAC lobby between camps. Adult supervision provided. Ages: Completed 6th-12th grade

Cost: $150 (early bird 10% discount per person if registered and paid in January)

June 12-16 Monday-Friday 12:30-2pm

Musical Theatre Camp Children enjoy song and dance during a fun time of singing, learning, memorizing, choreographing, preparing, & performing a small in studio showcase. In addition, campers learn respect, team-work, discipline, vocal techniques, & characterization skills. Material is based on stories, & songs from musicals culminating into a showcase on the final day of camp. Attire is loose-fitting clothing & sneakers. No flip flops or sandals. This camp is for ages completed K-2nd grade by summer. Showcase at the end of the final day of camp. Exact time TBA. If campers would like to continue their camp day at APAC they are welcome to register for the 12:30-2pm Hip Hop Camp and bring a sack lunch to eat in the APAC lobby between camps. Adult supervision provided. Ages: K-2nd grade

Cost: $200 (early bird 10% discount per person if registered and paid in January)

June 12-16 Monday-Friday 10am-12pm

Preschool Dance Camp

Children learn to dance (ballet emphasis) through music and movement during this interactive camp. Themed especially for young children, campers also enjoy snacks and crafts as an added element. Campers learn a short routine to perform in a special showcase on the final day and princess/prince costumes for the final day of camp and showcase are encouraged. APAC offers two camps hoping to help today’s busy family with a time variety. The same material is covered in both camps. Daily attire is loose-fitting clothing & girls may also wear a leotard, tights, & ballet slippers. Showcase at the end of the final day of camp. Exact time TBA. Ages: 3-6 years (potty trained)

Cost: $150 per camp (early bird 10% discount per person/per camp if registered and paid in January)

Camp 1: June 12-16 Mon-Fri 8:30-10am

Camp 2: June 12-16 Mon-Fri 12:30-2pm

Theatre Camp

Storybook-Stage! Discovery, expression, characters, storytelling, and creativity brought to life. Students will take the story from page to stage in this fun-filled one-week theatre camp for ages 3rd-12th grade (completed grade by summer). Attire: loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Showcase at the end of the final day of camp. Exact time TBA. If campers would like to continue their camp day at APAC they are welcome to register for a 12:30-2pm afternoon camp for their age group and bring a sack lunch to eat in the APAC lobby between camps. Adult supervision provided. Ages: Completed 3rd-12th grade

Cost: $200 (early bird 10% discount per person if registered and paid in January)

June 12-16 Monday-Friday 10am-12pm

Musical Theatre Production Camp

Join us for three weeks as we produce a full theatrical production. The first two weeks include casting, rehearsing, staging & choreographing the musical at APAC. Week three at the Paramount is the final staging & dress rehearsal. No prior experience or auditions are required to participate. We love a large cast size for our production camp so there is room for a large number of campers. But don’t wait! The camp will close to registration June 20th. All campers that register for camp are cast in the production. Bring a sack lunch & water bottle daily. Ages: 8-18yrs (completed 3rd-12th grade)

Cost: $400 *15% sibling discount

(early bird 10% discount per person if registered and paid in January)

June 26-July 14 (July 15 matinee) Mon-Fri 9am-3pm NO CAMP ON JULY 4th Camp culminates with two performances at the Paramount Theatre. Friday, July 14 @ 7pm and Saturday, July 15 @ 2:30pm. (Friday performance follows the 9am-3pm camp day, there is no camp during the day on Saturday, July 15 prior to the matinee) Admission is charged. This is one of our biggest fundraising events! SUMMER PRODUCTION 2023 FINDING NEMO JR.

Dance Intensive

This intensive is a fast paced workout for serious dancers who want to strengthen their technique and build endurance over the summer. Each two hour session focuses on an intensive exploration into specific styles of dance including Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz, Lyrical, Tahitian and Tap. Attire is modest dance clothing and appropriate footwear for each style of dance. Ages for APAC’s intensive is completed 6th-12th grade by summer. Appropriate hair style is a bun or ponytail. Ages: 6th-12th grade

Cost: $240 (early bird 10% discount per person if registered and paid in January)

Date/Time: July 17-August 9 Monday and Wednesday evenings 6-8pm Intensive Schedule:

July 17 & 19: 6-7pm TBA 7-8pm Hip Hop

July 24 & 26: 6-7pm Tap 7-8pm Tahitian

July 31: 6-7pm Ballet 7-8pm Lyrical

August 2: 6-7pm Stretch 7-8pm Lyrical

August 7: 6-7pm Ballet 7-8pm Jazz

August 9: 6-7pm Jumps 7-8pm Jazz

Questions? Contact zoo.education@abilenetx.gov or call 325-676-6487. Stroller Club (2yrs- 4yrs w/Adult) Camper must be this age by June 1st. Price per week: $80 for members; $100 for non-members Time: 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM or 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

June 12th – 16th : Amazing Adaptations

June 19th – 23rd : Wildlife Heroes

June 26th -30th : Passport to the World

July 10th – 14th : Amazing Adaptations

July 17th – 21st : Wildlife Heroes

July 24th -28th : Passport to the World

Preschool (4yrs – 5yrs)

Camper must be this age by June 1st.

Price per week: $100 for members; $125 for non-members

Time: 9:00 AM- 11:00 AM or 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

This is a drop-off camp. Therefore, adults will not be able to attend alongside the camper.

June 12th – 16th : Amazing Adaptations

June 19th – 23rd : Wildlife Heroes

June 26th -30th : Passport to the World

July 10th – 14th : Amazing Adaptations

July 17th – 21st : Wildlife Heroes

July 24th -28th : Passport to the World

Kinder

Camper should be entering this grade in the Fall of 2023.

Price per week: $200 for members; $225 for non-members

Time: 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

This is a drop-off camp. Therefore, adults will not be able to attend alongside the camper.

June 12th – 16th : Amazing Adaptations

June 19th – 23rd : Wildlife Heroes

June 26th -30th : Passport to the World

July 3rd – 7th : Junior Zoo Crew

July 10th – 14th : Amazing Adaptations

July 17th – 21st : Wildlife Heroes

July 24th -28th : Passport to the World

July 31st – August 4th : Junior Zoo Crew

August 7th – 11th : Party Animal

1st Grade

Camper should be entering this grade in the Fall of 2023.

Price per week: $200 for members; $225 for non-members

Time: 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

This is a drop-off camp. Therefore, adults will not be able to attend alongside the camper.

June 12th – 16th : Amazing Adaptations

June 19th – 23rd : Wildlife Heroes

June 26th -30th : Passport to the World

July 3rd – 7th : Junior Zoo Crew

July 10th – 14th : Amazing Adaptations

July 17th – 21st : Wildlife Heroes

July 24th -28th : Passport to the World

July 31st – August 4th : Junior Zoo Crew

August 7th – 11th : Party Animal

2nd-3rd Grade

Camper should be entering this grade in the Fall of 2023.

Price per week: $200 for members; $225 for non-members

Time: 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

This is a drop-off camp. Therefore, adults will not be able to attend alongside the camper.

June 12th – 16th : Amazing Adaptations

June 19th – 23rd : Wildlife Heroes

June 26th -30th : Passport to the World

July 3rd – 7th : Junior Zoo Crew

July 10th – 14th : Amazing Adaptations

July 17th – 21st : Wildlife Heroes

July 24th -28th : Passport to the World

July 31st – August 4th : Junior Zoo Crew

August 7th – 11th : Party Animal

4th – 5th Grade

Camper should be entering this grade in the Fall of 2023.

Price per week: $200 for members; $225 for non-members

Time: 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

This is a drop-off camp. Therefore, adults will not be able to attend alongside the camper.

June 12th – 16th : Amazing Adaptations

June 26th -30th : Passport to the World

July 10th – 14th : Amazing Adaptations

>July 24th -28th : Passport to the World

August 7th – 11th : Party Animal

6th – 7th-Grade

Camper should be entering this grade in the Fall of 2023.

Price per week: $200 for members; $225 for non-members

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

June 19th – 23rd : Wildlife Heroes

July 3rd – 7th : Junior Zoo Crew

July 17th – 21st : Wildlife Heroes

July 31st – August 4th : Junior Zoo Crew

August 7th – 11th : Party Animal

Amazing Adaptations: June 12-16, July 10-14

Learn how and why animals behave and move the way they do.

Wildlife Heroes: June 19-23, July 17-21

Learn what it takes to help keep our world healthy and safe for wildlife.

Passport to the World: June 26-30, July 24-28

Each day will be a journey to a different continent to learn about the wildlife that calls it home.

Junior Zoo Crew: July 3-7, July 31-August 4

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a part of the Abilene Zoo Crew.

Party Animal:

Join us for the last week of summer break as we celebrate the animals that call the Abilene Zoo home.

Camp Courage Camp Courage offers a supportive environment and encourages trust, self-confidence and an understanding of the grief process. Children participate in recreational activities that promote self-esteem, encourage self-healing and provide an outlet for unexpressed emotions. In addition, with the help of specially trained counselors, campers develop healthy coping skills as a result of the variety of grief exercises offered, which ultimately help build self-confidence, trust and an understanding of the grief process. June 5-9

Culinary Camp Junior A

June 19 – 22 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$175 Non-Members | $150 Grace Members

Entering 3rd – 6th Grade

Camp Location: AISD Lift Center

The Grace Museum is partnering with local restaurant Cypress Street Station for this fun camp about all things cuisine! Campers will learn some basics of cooking directly from the Cypress Street chefs and get to enjoy all that they prepare each day.

PLEASE NOTE: Culinary Camp Junior will be offered twice this summer. Please only register for one as they are identical camps.

Pen & Paper Camp

June 19 – 23 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Grace Members

Entering 1st – 6th Grade

Drawers and doodlers will love this camp! Campers will experience several different art media while improving their drawing skills and learning techniques to take their drawings to a new level. Campers will be divided into two classes of 20 students by grade.

World Traveler

June 19 – 23 | 1 – 4 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Grace Members

Entering 1st – 6th Grade

Students will explore and create artwork inspired by art from around the world. Each day students will get to “travel” to a new location to explore rich history and cultures. Projects will include stories and traditions from each location. Art projects will include drawing, painting, sculpting, and assemblage.

Culinary Camp Junior B

June 26 – 29 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$175 Non-Members | $150 Grace Members

Entering 3rd – 6th Grade

Camp Location: AISD Lift Center

The Grace Museum is partnering with local restaurant Cypress Street Station for this fun camp about all things cuisine! Campers will learn some basics of cooking directly from the Cypress Street chefs and get to enjoy all that they prepare each day.

PLEASE NOTE: Culinary Camp Junior will be offered twice this summer. Please only register for one as they are identical camps.

Science Camp

June 26 – 29 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$150 Non-Members | $125 Grace Members

Entering 3rd – 6th Grade

Students will dive into science with innovative hands-on experiments that will blend science and creativity. Students will use scientific tools, charts, and measurements in a class that blends fun and learning.

Art Academy

June 26 – 30 | 1 – 4 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Grace Members

Entering 7th – 12th Grade

Art Academy is a camp designed with teens in mind. Students will use a variety of media such as charcoal, pastels, paint, and clay. Each day campers will have the opportunity to express themselves while they create hands-on art in a positive and encouraging environment.

Engineering Camp

July 10 – 13 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$150 Non-Members | $125 Grace Members

Entering 3rd – 6th Grade

Students will take adaptations of fairy tales and add an engineering twist to provide situations that will challenge students’ imaginations. This camp will use familiar and timeless stories to encourage your child to begin to problem solve, generate design ideas, collaborate, and make connections to engineering.

Sculpt It!

July 17 – 21 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Grace Members

Entering 1st – 6th Grade

Campers will enjoy all things 3D! There will be sculpting with clay, paper, and more! Students will also explore 2D as they work through the steps of creating sculptures. This camp is wonderful for those who like to build and create things with their hands. Campers will be divided into two classes by grade.

All About Art

July 17 – 21 | 1 – 4 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Grace Members

Entering 1st – 6th Grade

Students will enjoy a wide variety of projects that will inspire creativity. There will be painting, sculpting, and more! This is a great camp for all types of young artists to discover what they like best.

Culinary Camp Senior

July 24 – 26 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$175 Non-Members | $150 Grace Members

Entering 7th – 12th Grade

Camp Location: AISD Lift Center

The Grace Museum is partnering with local restaurant Cypress Street Station for this fun camp about all things cuisine! Campers will learn some basics of cooking directly from the Cypress Street chefs and get to enjoy all that they prepare each day.

KinderCamp A

July 24 – 25 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$70 Non-Members | $45 Grace Members

Entering Kindergarten

KinderCamp is a two-day camp that will help spark the creativity and individual expression in your budding artists. Students will learn the basics of art while creating a few projects to take home.

KinderCamp B

July 26 – 27 | 9 AM – 12 PM

$70 Non-Members | $45 Grace Members

Entering Kindergarten

KinderCamp is a two-day camp that will help spark the creativity and individual expression in your budding artists. Students will learn the basics of art while creating a few projects to take home.

Paint Palooza

July 24 – 28 | 1 – 4 PM

$125 Non-Members | $100 Grace Members

Entering 1st – 6th Grade

Are you partial to painting? If so, this camp is for you! Campers will learn how to mix paint colors and how to paint skillfully using various wet mediums. Students will be divided into two classes of 20 students by grade.