EventsToBeScene: Fall 2022

Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Halloween and Fall 2022 celebrations!

Fall is here, and Abilene has plenty for you and the family to do this time of year. Check out these Halloween and Fall activities in Abilene!

Sep 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Matera Gardens Fall Vendor Market Join us for the Matera Gardens Fall Vendor Market on September 10th 2022! https://www.facebook.com/events/5076060599113891

Sep 17, 10 a.m.

Socktoberfest 5k/1 Mile Beer Run

Come out for Abilene’s first and only beer run!

https://www.active.com/abilene-tx/running/distance-running-races/socktoberfest-5k-1-mile-beer-run-2022

Sep 23 – Nov 6

Denton Valley Farms Fall Festivities We will be open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday through November 6th Fridays 4:30-11pm

Saturdays 10am-11pm

Sundays 11am-5pm Biggest Pumpkin Patch in The Big Country! Huge expansion this year including an additional parking lot, more booths for ticket purchasing to keep lines down, and additional bathrooms! We are also opening up another portion of our farm to give you even more space to roam and have fun! http://www.dentonvalleyfarms.com/fall-festivities.html

Oct 15, Oct 22, Oct 29, Oct 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo

Abilene’s favorite Halloween tradition is back, welcoming families from all over the Big Country! This year Boo at the Zoo has GROWN to four days. Join us October 15th! Your little ghosts and goblins will sink their fangs into goodies at community based Trick-or-Treat stations spread throughout the Zoo while also enjoying live entertainment – including the Bubble Lady – animal encounters, costume dance parties, and more throughout the day.

Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Ln

Oct 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Center for Transformational Development Fall Fest

Free fun event for the kids! Free Hotdogs to the first 200 attendees, games and trunk or treat!!

The Center for Transformation Development Fall Fest, 300 N. Judge Ely Blvd