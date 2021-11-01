Abilene Scene

#EventsToBeScene: Holiday 2021 Edition

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Abilene! Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Holiday 2021 activities.

 

Nov 4-7

Christmas Carousel

 Jingle your way through our one-stop shop and fulfill all your Christmas lists! So many vendors to choose from and so many stockings to fill. Our cafe, concessions and all the goodies in between will keep you going as you Jingle All the Way! $5 per person (FREE for children 12 and under) $3 per person with ID (military, seniors 60+, first responders, and educators)
1100 N 6th St
https://www.jrleagueabilene.com/support-us/christmas-carousel/

 

 

Nov 20, 12 – 8 p.m.

3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market

A day of holiday LOCAL shopping here at The MILL WINERY!  SHOPPING + WINE + FOOD who could ask for more?  Pop-up shops open at noon in the indoor warehouse and outdoor Pavilion.
239 Locust St

 

 

Nov 26 – 28, Dec 3-5, Dec 10-12, Dec 17-19, Dec 20-23, Dec 26

Winter Lightfest

Winter Lightfest is thrilled to be Bigger & Brighter in 2021! Winter Lightfest is a 3/4 mile walking trail with over 2.1 million lights that intertwine iconic displays, breathtaking light features, and animated displays. This 3/4-mile walking trail with take you through various themed sections. You’ll be able to stop and eat in Christmas Village or explore the maze and visit with Santa in Tinseltown.
2250 EN 10th St

 

 

Nov 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A Very Merry SoDA Christmas

Join us for the first annual SoDA Christmas event, Thursday December 3, 2020! This outdoor family-friendly experience will be magical, and celebrate all things Christmas! https://www.facebook.com/SODAChristmasEvent

 

 

Nov 30, 6:30 p.m.

33rd Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade

You’ll feel at home for the holidays when you discover the charm of Christmas in downtown Abilene in the 33rd Annual Christmas Lights Parade. This year’s Christmas Lights Parade is about Memories: to appreciate what is, what was, and what will be. Merchants, museums, and galleries will open their decorated doors for an evening of holiday cheer, fun activities, and shopping. Highlights include a parade of lights, musical performances, and free goodies. Organized through the dynamic teamwork of the Abilene Downtown Association and parade with Fox West Texas.

 

 

Dec 4, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A Christmas Market

Come have pancakes with the Grinch and do some Christmas shopping too!
1350 N 10th St
https://www.facebook.com/events/596953005087426
 

 

Dec 4, 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Movie Magic

Abilene Philharmonic presents “Christmas Movie Magic ”featuring Paul Rowe, vocalist, and Abilene Chamber singers. All aboard! Take a ride with the Philharmonic featuring the soundtracks from your favorite Christmas movies – “The Polar Express,” “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “Frozen” and more! Pajamas optional.
1100 N 6th St

 

 

Dec 4, 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: Home Alone

1990 | Comedy/Family | 1 hour and 43 minutes | Rated PG
An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.
352 Cypress St
https://www.paramountabilene.com/event-calendar/2021-film-series/independence-day-8yhgk

 

 

 

Dec 9, 5-8 p.m.

December ArtWalk

ArtWalk is a monthly mini arts festival downtown hosted by the Center for Contemporary Arts. Bring the entire family to historic downtown where restaurants, shops, museums, galleries and entertainment await you! Adult beverages available for purchase thanks to The Local. Special thanks to Lone Star Dry Goods for sponsoring live music.
Downtown Abilene

 

 

Dec 10, 6-10 p.m.

Christmas Parent’s Night Out

Hosted by Team Chip Martial Arts and includes food and socially distanced fun, and games. Movie time, DANCE PARTY. $35 for first child. $20 for siblings.
2218 S 14th St
 

 

Dec 10-11, 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: White Christmas

Classic CHRISTMAS Film
1954 | Musical/Comedy | 2 hours and 20 minutes | Not Rated
A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.
352 Cypress St

 

 

Dec 11, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Fa La La in the Forest

Campers will adorn their campsites, screened shelters, and yurts with lights and decorations. The public is invited to take a drive-through tour of the park. This year the park will return to serving as a drop-off location for Toys for Tots and we’ll be accepting donations to the Abilene Food Bank on the night of the event.
150 Park Rd 32, Tuscola, TX

 

 

Dec 17-23, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas at the Zoo

The zoo is Celebrating Christmas! Enjoy Christmas lights and festivities such as real reindeer, hot toddies, Santa, s’more stations with real fire pits, cookie decorating, and Christmas memories that will last a lifetime. Bring the whole family to enjoy the most magical time of the year at the Abilene Zoo!
2070 Zoo Ln

