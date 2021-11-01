EventsToBeScene: Holiday 2021 Edition

Winter Lightfest is thrilled to be Bigger & Brighter in 2021! Winter Lightfest is a 3/4 mile walking trail with over 2.1 million lights that intertwine iconic displays, breathtaking light features, and animated displays. This 3/4-mile walking trail with take you through various themed sections. You’ll be able to stop and eat in Christmas Village or explore the maze and visit with Santa in Tinseltown.

2250 EN 10th St

Nov 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A Very Merry SoDA Christmas

Join us for the first annual SoDA Christmas event, Thursday December 3, 2020! This outdoor family-friendly experience will be magical, and celebrate all things Christmas! https://www.facebook.com/SODAChristmasEvent

Nov 30, 6:30 p.m.

33rd Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade

You’ll feel at home for the holidays when you discover the charm of Christmas in downtown Abilene in the 33rd Annual Christmas Lights Parade. This year’s Christmas Lights Parade is about Memories: to appreciate what is, what was, and what will be. Merchants, museums, and galleries will open their decorated doors for an evening of holiday cheer, fun activities, and shopping. Highlights include a parade of lights, musical performances, and free goodies. Organized through the dynamic teamwork of the Abilene Downtown Association and parade with Fox West Texas.

Dec 4, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A Christmas Market

Come have pancakes with the Grinch and do some Christmas shopping too!

1350 N 10th St