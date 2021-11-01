EventsToBeScene: Holiday 2021 Edition

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Abilene! Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Holiday 2021 activities.
Nov 4-7
Christmas Carousel
Nov 20, 12 – 8 p.m.
3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market
Nov 26 – 28, Dec 3-5, Dec 10-12, Dec 17-19, Dec 20-23, Dec 26
Winter Lightfest
Nov 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
A Very Merry SoDA Christmas
Join us for the first annual SoDA Christmas event, Thursday December 3, 2020! This outdoor family-friendly experience will be magical, and celebrate all things Christmas! https://www.facebook.com/SODAChristmasEvent
Nov 30, 6:30 p.m.
33rd Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade
You’ll feel at home for the holidays when you discover the charm of Christmas in downtown Abilene in the 33rd Annual Christmas Lights Parade. This year’s Christmas Lights Parade is about Memories: to appreciate what is, what was, and what will be. Merchants, museums, and galleries will open their decorated doors for an evening of holiday cheer, fun activities, and shopping. Highlights include a parade of lights, musical performances, and free goodies. Organized through the dynamic teamwork of the Abilene Downtown Association and parade with Fox West Texas.
Dec 4, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
A Christmas Market
Dec 4, 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Christmas Movie Magic
Dec 4, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: Home Alone
Dec 9, 5-8 p.m.
December ArtWalk
Dec 10, 6-10 p.m.
Christmas Parent’s Night Out
Dec 10-11, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: White Christmas
Dec 11, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Fa La La in the Forest
Dec 17-23, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Christmas at the Zoo
Leave a Reply