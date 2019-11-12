EventsToBeScene: Holidays 2019 Edition

Happy Holidays Abilene! Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Holiday 2019 activities.

Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

Abilene Opera presents “Hansel & Gretel” by Humperdink, Disney Medley at Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Nov. 16, 2 p.m.

Abilene Ballet Theatre’s Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at the Abilene Woman’s Club. Tickets $25-$40. The Nov. 17 tea is sold out.

Nov. 22-24

Abilene Ballet Theatre presents the 32nd anniversary performance of “The Nutcracker,” a holiday ballet classic at the Paramount Theatre.

Nov. 28-Dec. 29

Winter Lightfest presented by Christmas Décor, sponsored by Dian Graves Owen Foundation benefiting United Way of Abilene. This is a three-quarters mile walking trail with light displays and breathtaking features in Centennial Park on East South 27th Street between Maple Street and Oldham Lane. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth and 20 percent off for groups.

Nov. 29-Dec. 31

Denton Valley Farms hosts Christmas at the Farm with Santa Claus, live bands, food trucks, hay rides, Christmas lights, art activities and more. Activities are $2-$10. Wear closed-toe shoes. Please do not bring dogs or other pets. Located at 8750 CR 224 near Clyde.

Nov. 30-Dec. 31

Tour the historic Swenson House for $10 while it is lavishly decorated for Christmas. Great place to take your family photos! Call 325-232-8454 or email SwensonHouseFriends@gmail.com.

Dec. 2-23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit the Santa Calls Letter Writing Station at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. See the original art on display in the gallery and write a letter to Santa Claus that you can mail in a very special mailbox that goes straight to the North Pole! Free.

Dec. 2-7

The Abilene Downtown Association presents City Sidewalks: Sparkle All the Way. Downtown Abilene rolls out the red carpet during this week-long celebration with holiday sales, beautifully decorated windows, Christmas trees and lighting in the parks and the big parade Tuesday night with students and community music groups performing. Go to www.abilenedowntown.com/city-sidewalks for a full schedule.

Dec. 3-4, 9-11

The Old Jail Art Center in Albany is hosting Holiday Marionette Shows from 9 to 10 a.m. Family friendly holiday music and performances by master puppeteers. Free.

Dec. 3, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Gospel Choir Christmas Concert at Chapel on the Hill at Abilene Christian University.

Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m.

Ballet Magnificat will perform “Light Has Come: The Angel’s Story” at Beltway Park South Church, 4009 Beltway South. This ballet tells the story of salvation from the unique perspective of the angels. Tickets are $15 individual, $25 couple and $12 each for groups of 10 or more.

Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

The Grace Museum presents the class “Polymer Clay Ornament and Gift Tags.” Learn all the facets of Polymer Clay Pattern Making in our super fun, hands on, skills based workshop. This workshop will be tailored to suit beginners, and will provide you with an understanding on working with polymer clay, and the utilization of the various tools provided to create your own shapes, textures, and patterns. Cost is $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members.

Fee includes all supplies.

Participants may bring beverages and snacks of their choosing.

Class is limited to adults 18+ unless a teen is accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.

The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council hosts “Christmas in the Garden: A Dino-mite Christmas Night.” Register before all the spots are gone! Last year’s event sold out.

This outside event takes place at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden on the grounds of the Abilene Convention Center. The 2019 theme is “A Dino-mite Christmas Night.” Guests will enjoy whimsical train rides through scenes from Santa’s workshop, face painting, a snow machine, art activities, dino-bites and drinks, Christmas music by the Abilene Community Band, live performances from ACS New Song, a viewing of a short animated Christmas movie, photo-ops, Mrs. Claus reads “How Do Dinosaurs Say Merry Christmas?” and an appearance from the big man himself – pictures with Santa Claus. Cost is $10 per family and $1 for train rides. Register at www.abilenecac.org

Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Celebration Singers presents “Christmas in America” annual holiday concert at the Paramount Theatre. Free.

Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.

Belsnickel Beer Stroll hosted by the Center for Contemporary Arts. A fun night out in downtown Abilene during this year’s City Sidewalks. Check-In at the Center to meet Belsnickel and tour downtown while discovering whether you are Impish or Admirable! Belsnickel will guide you to four venues for drink specials.

Dec. 6, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons University presents “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at Woodward-Dellis Recital Hall on campus. Free.

Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Celebrate Santa Calls Day on Santa Calls Lane by visiting the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature! Tour the exhibition, do a fun art activity in the afternoon, send your wish list to the North Pole at the Santa Calls Letter Writing Station and magic mailbox, and shop for Christmas gifts in the gift shop. Be sure to buy a copy of the William Joyce classic “Santa Calls”!

Dec. 7, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

The Abilene Philharmonic presents two performances of the “A Hometown Christmas” at the Abilene Convention Center. The first performance is a family friendly matinee at 3 p.m. followed by a full-length show at 7:30 p.m.

The show features a combined choir from local church choirs and vocalist Bruce Ewing, the Abilene High School Drum Line and Abilene Christian School’s Children’s Choir.

http://www.abilenephilharmonic.org/

Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

The annual Christmas Vespers presented by Abilene Christian University at First Baptist Church. A beautiful evening of music, prayer and liturgy for the season. Free.

Dec. 12, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk night downtown: Holiday Magic. Business and galleries are open late. Many have free crafts, including the Abilene Public Library, The Grace Museum and the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature.

Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre presents the classic movie “White Christmas” starring Danny Kaye, Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students/seniors/military/children.

Dec. 14, 12-3 p.m.

The Old Jail Art Center in Albany presents the Family Festival: Natale with crafts, games, food and music inspired by Christmas traditions in Italy. Free.

Dec. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Abilene Opera Association presents Handel’s “Messiah” at Paramount Theatre. The live orchestra will be conducted by David Itkin featuring the Abilene Chamber Singers. Stay warm and joyous at the Afterglow Party following the performance on the city sidewalks outside the Paramount with dazzling refreshments and decorations. Tickets start at $20.

Dec. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Kids Christmas at The Grace Museum. Gear up for the Christmas season at The Grace! Families with kids of all ages are invited to this fun event where they can create three holiday-themed projects (including making Magic Reindeer Food), festive music, and a special Christmas movie. Cost is $10.

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve screening of the romantic movie “When Harry Met Sally” at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $7.

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at the historic Swenson House. Lots of fun planned! Call 325-232-8454 to make your reservations.