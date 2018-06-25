On My #EventsToBeScene List: July 2018

July is the season for summer celebrations, cookouts and fireworks. In addition to your annual celebratory gatherings try a few of our local events to mix it up! Our monthly round-up of our fav local events is out! We have listed our #eventstobescene and invite you to join us. Check them out.

June 29-July 1

Paramount Productions presents “Pippin.” Reserved seating at $25, $20, $15 and $10 depending on location

Tickets: http://paramount-abilene.thundertix.com

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨325.676.9620 ￨paramount-abilene.org

The Paramount Summer musical is always a sweet treat.

July 12, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk: Bye, Bye, Birdie – The last ArtWalk of the Center’s Bird Thomas!

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St. | 325.677.1171 | www.center-arts.com

Because really, how could you not!? ArtWalk is a classic.

July 19, 6-8 p.m.

Grace Studio: Watercolor Wildflowers. Registration required.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

You know me. Always down for a good Grace Studio class.

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.