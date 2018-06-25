On My #EventsToBeScene List: July 2018

July is the season for summer celebrations, cookouts and fireworks. In addition to your annual celebratory gatherings try a few of our local events to mix it up! Our monthly round-up of our fav local events is out! We have listed our #eventstobescene and invite you to join us. Check them out.
June 29-July 1
Paramount Productions presents “Pippin.” Reserved seating at $25, $20, $15 and $10 depending on location
Tickets: http://paramount-abilene.thundertix.com
Historic Paramount Theatre
352 Cypress St. ￨325.676.9620 ￨paramount-abilene.org
The Paramount Summer musical is always a sweet treat.
July 12, 5-8 p.m.
ArtWalk: Bye, Bye, Birdie – The last ArtWalk of the Center’s Bird Thomas!
Center for Contemporary Arts
220 Cypress St. | 325.677.1171 | www.center-arts.com
Because really, how could you not!? ArtWalk is a classic.
July 19, 6-8 p.m.
Grace Studio: Watercolor Wildflowers. Registration required.
The Grace Museum
102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org
You know me. Always down for a good Grace Studio class.
How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!
Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.
Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.
Leave a Reply