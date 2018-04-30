On My #EventsToBeScene List: May 2018

It’s gonna be May. Along with all these awesome #eventstobescene we are planning on plenty of pool time. And our monthly round-up of our fav local events is out! We have listed our #eventstobescene and invite you to join us. Check them out.

May 2, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway in Abilene presents “Chicago” for one night only at the Abilene Convention Center. It’s Broadway’s most popular musical! A razzle-dazzle tale of sin and celebrity. And now, you can see it LIVE. The recipient of six Tony® Awards, two Olivier® Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations, CHICAGO is the sensation that just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Celebrity Attractions

As always, I love a good live show. Haven’t seen Chicago yet but it’s on the list.

May 10, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk at The Grace. Museum is free to tour. Enjoy the Children’s Museum play area on the second floor. Watch Paramount movie festival shorts on the roof at Grace After Dark. Tickets for that event can be picked up after 6 pm.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

Artwalk is always a good idea.

May 17, 6-8 p.m.

DIY Macrame Hanging Planter. Registation required.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

Because really, how could you not!? I need more potted plant hangers.

May 24, 6-8 p.m.

Clay Essential Oil Diffuser Wall Hanging Class. Registration required.

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

Always down for a good DIY.

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.