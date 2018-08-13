On My #EventsToBeScene List: August/September 2018

The summer is coming to a heated ending and it’s time to start stocking up on school supplies. But we still have plenty for you to do in August and September. There are plenty of family friendly events these next several weeks that you can get involved in.

August 16, 10-11 a.m

Children’s Book Reading at The Grace Museum.

Registration required. $5 per family or $10 per family to receive a copy of the book.

Historic Paramount Theatre

102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨www.thegracemuseum.org

Art educators will help you and your little ones create a work of art using the style and medium of the featured artist in the gallery.

August 25, 1-4 p.m.

Family Fun Saturday

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL)

102 Cedar St. | 325.673.4586 | www.nccil.org

August 31, 4:00 PM-September 2, 5:00 PM, 6-8 p.m.

“Dial ‘M’ For Murder” live performance

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St. ￨325.673.7082 ￨ abilenecommunitytheatre.org

This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

September 15, 8-11 am

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Rose Park

2625 S. 7th

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.