On my #EventsToBeScene November Calendar

Put the costumes and candy away and bring out the tree! It’s Christmas in November and I am so ready. There are great events going on this month in Abilene including the 30th Anniversary Celebration of City Sidewalks.

November 2, 10 a.m- 7 p.m.

Christmas Carousel

$5 for adults, $3 for military and seniors and free for children under 12.

Abilene Convention Center

1100 N 6th St. ￨325.201.4943

The Junior League of Abilene’s 38th annual Christmas Carousel, “Red Carpet Christmas.” The “Lights, Camera, Fashion” style show and luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., with tickets at $40. For tickets, or for information, go to www.jrleagueabilene.com.

November 3 & 4: Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 7 p.m.

24fps International Short Film Festival

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. | 325.676.9620 | www.paramount-abilene.org/

This unique short film festival, now in its 20th year, is a juried competition for student and independent filmmakers worldwide. Two evenings of short film programs feature projects of 20 minutes or less. Past 24fps winners have gone on to receive student Academy Awards, as well as exhibitions at the Cannes and Sundance Festivals.

November 10: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Broken But Blessed

Oldham Lane Church of Christ

5049 Oldham Ln. | 325-695-0055

What is a broken life? Does the concept of brokenness apply to you? How do you take steps to be your most beautiful broken Christ-centered self? Bring a friend and come spend time in singing and prayer, and listen as our speakers share experiences, practical solutions and wisdom from God’s word. God comes to us in our brokenness and rewrites the story we never dreamed was possible.

November 26- December 1

30th Anniversary Celebration of City Sidewalks

Downtown Abilene

Description:Sponsored by the Abilene Downtown Association. Rediscover the charm of Christmas in downtown as merchants, museums and galleries open their doors for an week of holiday cheer! Activities Include a Fox 15 Abilene Christmas Lights parade, community tree lighting, performances by Abilene Independent School District students, free goodies and events every day of the week!

We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.