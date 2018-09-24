On My #EventsToBeScene October Edition

Halloween season is upon us and Abilene has plenty for you and the family to do this spooky time of year. Here is some of the stuff I am looking forward to other than just the cooler weather.

October 7, 4-6 p.m

Farm to Table Dinner

$30-Person; Free-Children 12 and younger and home delivery partners.

Caton Place Farm

2741 F.M. 89, Buffalo Gap. ￨325.201.4943

Hug A Root invites you to enjoy a meal featuring local, farm-fresh vegetables and grass-fed beef; celebrate 2018 accomplishments; talk about what’s in store for 2019 and hear testimonials from partners.

October 10 & 13, Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: Rear Window

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. | 325.676.9620 | www.paramount-abilene.org/

A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbours from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.

October 19, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway in Abilene: Jersey Boys

Rose Park

1100 N. 6th St., Abilene ￨800.869.1451 ￨Abilene Convention Center Box Office

They were just four guys from Jersey until they sang their first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio couldn’t get enough of them. Off stage it was a different story, a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Featuring the hit songs ‘Sherry,’ ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ ‘Walk Like A Man’ and more. Recommended for ages 12 and older because of language.

October 23, 7-9 p.m.

Out of the Shadows – Domestic Violence Awareness

SoDA District Courtyard

834 S. 3rd St. | 325.676.7107

An evening of remembrance, empowerment, and awareness. Please wear purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness.

