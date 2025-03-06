Our great state is so vast and diverse that it would take a lifetime to experience every corner. Dinosaur Valley State Park, German culture in Gruene, Palo Duro Canyon for the Texas play, Canton First Monday Trade Days, antiquing and pie eating in Round Rock, BBQ in Lockhart, Hill Country Wineries in the Fredericksburg area, shopping in Glen Rose or Granbury, catching a concert at Natural Bridge Caverns, the possibilities are endless. This article focuses on a few off-the-radar places for a family road trip that will create many memories for all ages. Think of every 200 miles as 3 hours of driving.

ROAD TRIP #1

Weekend: 240 Miles to Sherman for Shark Tooth Hunting (480 Miles Round Trip)

Just shy of four hours away, Sherman is a small town near the Oklahoma border. There is plenty to do. Railroad enthusiasts will love the Sherman Railroad Museum. History buffs could visit the historic Haggard-Scott House to learn about early settlers in the area. Folks with extra energy can stretch their legs on the disc golf course at Pecan Grove Park.

But that’s not why Sherman was chosen for a family road trip for this issue. This area is 350 miles from the ocean, but during the Cretaceous Period, most of Texas was covered by a shallow sea. Fossils of marine life are abundant, including shark teeth!

People sift through the rocks along the banks of the Post Oak Creek near the South Travis Street Bridge to find these prehistoric fossils. Admittedly, the route to the river is tricky to get to (wear good shoes), but the city of Sherman hopes to make it into a park in the next several years. Whatever holes you might dig, fill them back to leave no trace. If you are having trouble finding shark teeth, move upriver a bit or ask a local. Be sure to wear sunscreen and bring snacks. You are sure to bring home some treasures!

(Note: according to Texas law, casual collecting of these shark teeth is okay since it is not a national or state park.)

ROAD TRIP #2

Weekend: 220 Miles to Bandera, The Cowboy Capital of the World (440 Miles Round Trip)

Drive 3 ½ hours to Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of Texas. If you have an RV, there are many campsites available. Or stay in an Airbnb, VRBO, or one of the dude ranches. Take a day to explore the city. Grab coffee at Cowboy Coffee Company. This town has a parade for every holiday and event. Kids will love playing on the playground or skipping rocks in the river at the Bandera City Park.

Since it’s the Cowboy Capital, go horseback riding with Bandera Historical Rides (available for ages 8 and up). One of the rides takes you through Bandera City Park, where the horses splash through the Medina River. An excellent spot for some more river time is the Peaceful Valley Bridge area, just off Highway 16. Park at the top of the hill and walk down with your floats or fishing poles. If the water is up, rent a kayak and run the river from there to where Highway 16 crosses, called the Ranger Crossing Bridge. You’ll get to experience a man-made waterfall.

Dine at the OST (Old Spanish Trail Restaurant, but call it “OST” to sound like a local) or go to Dough Joe’s for a pizza. After lunch, browse the antique stores, and stop by the Fickle Pickle to taste the best pickles in Texas (they’re sweet, hot, garlicky and dill and they’re amazing).

The Bandera General Store dips old-fashioned ice cream sodas with Bluebell Ice Cream. Check out the map on the back of the napkin holders in the bar area for a great scenic drive suggestion. Kids will love shopping in the store.

For more to do, hike around Lost Maples, eat apple pie at the Apple Store in Medina or splash, paddle or play at Louise Hayes Park in Kerrville.

ROAD Trip #3

Whole Week: 200 Miles to Monahans State Park, then 90 Miles to Balmorhea State Park, Another 60 Miles to Alpin, then 110 Miles to Big Bend (Over 900 Miles Round Trip)

Road Trip 3 Big Bend is the quintessential road trip for any Texan, so you may have heard of it! From the majestic Santa Elena Canyon or the views of the stars at night being big and bright at the McDonald Observatory, Big Bend is a treasure. It is just so far away! Plan for at least a week for this one. Because of extreme summer heat, be sure to plan this trip for the spring.

Getting there can be lots of fun, especially if you stop first, three hours away, at Monahans Sandhills State Park for some desert sand dune sledding.

Drive another hour and a half to Balmorhea State Park to cool off in the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool! It has a temperature of 72-76 degrees year-round, and is used for swimming, snorkeling and even scuba diving. Some rare and endangered desert fish species live here, so fishing in this pool is not allowed. Truly an oasis in the desert.

Another hidden gem on the way is the quaint town of Alpine. Instead of going west to Marfa, try going east to Alpine. Steph Wakeem, a road-tripper of Texas small towns, says, “Alpine is the Jan Brady of West Texas towns. Overlooked and underrated, but WOW!” She enjoys shopping downtown, visiting the Big Bend Saddlery with their handcrafted leather goods and talking to the locals. Take fun pictures at some of the fortyish murals and sculptures. Visit the Museum of the Big Bend on the Sul Ross State University campus. Big Bend is another two hours from here, and it is worth the drive.

Use the list in the opening paragraph to visit some new-to-you places with your family. Or try one of the highlighted stops and tag us in your pictures on social media!

By Laura Daulton