A Quick Way to Bring Spring into Your Home… Aka. Flowers

With spring around the corner (aka tomorrow), we are over here scrambling for ways to make the seasonal transition in our homes (and our wardrobes).

Let’s be honest Spring Equinox might just now be upon us, but as soon as that first day of spring break hits, you know everyone is preemptively diving in head first to fresh blooms and spring colors.

So the question remains, what are you doing to transition your home away from winter and into spring/summer? Probably some spring cleaning. Maybe a garage sale. Maybe a spring wreath? Yes. One can never have too many flowers at springtime.

One recent #EventToBeScene really got me in the mood for spring. I took a floral design workshop at The Grace Museum and learned all about choosing the right vase, picking flowers that complement each other, and arranging them artfully for the best presentation. It’s super helpful information I will use all year long. One of the “self-care” things I like to do on occasion, is buy myself flowers. Usually, this happens at the grocery store checkout line, and now I have the skills to elevate those grocery store blooms into something special.

While this isn’t the same as a massive spring cleaning overhaul. It’s not going to prep your landscaping for the warmer months, or update your leaky bathroom plumbing damaged by the winter weather, it will give your house a little extra spring cheer.

That said if you are looking at your home this spring and picturing a more comprehensive update (or lowkey renovation overhaul) we have the contacts for you. The Big Country Home & Garden Show is happening on April 7th at the Abilene Civic Center. Hosted by the Big Country Home Builders Association, we’ve partnered with them to help bring this project to life! We are very excited about it and would love to see you there. You’ll be able to meet the people you need to meet for almost all your home and garden needs.

Mark your calendars!

