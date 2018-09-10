From the Executive Director

The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council invests nearly $70,000 into local arts programming through a program called HeARTS for the ARTS every year. Grants are given for school tours of museums, for art outreach programs and to help reach special populations that might not otherwise be exposed to the arts.

HeARTS for the ARTS is made possible by donations from YOU! Memberships start at $60 a year (only $5 a month.)

Please join us Oct. 17 at the annual Celebrate the Arts in Abilene luncheon at the Hunter Welcome Center to learn more about HeARTS and other arts programming. At the luncheon, we will also honor the Volunteers of the Year from two dozen arts groups. You will not want to miss this special celebration. Check out our website for ticket information.

This is the time of year when many of our arts groups are renewing season tickets and attracting new audience members. The Abilene Philharmonic 2018-19 season includes a Dia de los Muertos themed concert featuring Ballet Folklorico, Christmas and Valentine’s Day celebrations and hit makers from Nashville. Season ticket sales for the Children’s Performing Arts Series are going well, with people particularly excited about celebrated magician Jason Bishop and “The Magic Tree House: Showtime with Shakespeare.” The season also includes “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.” Season tickets are on sale for the Broadway in Abilene Series, which features “Jersey Boys,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” “Something Rotten!” and “Evita.” You don’t want to miss these fabulous shows, so buy your season tickets now and enjoy the same seats at every show!