Fruits of Their Labor

Several retired Abilene physicians have found a second career in winemaking.

Take it from four local health professionals – winemaking is not for the faint of heart.

Dan Munton, Vince Viola, Ed Brandecker and Roberta Kalafut Brandecker can attest to that. The Brandeckers are retired. Dan is retired from full-time practice but still monitors neurosurgeries remotely from his home, and Vince is a physician assistant. The Brandeckers specialized in pain management before retirement and Dan practiced sports medicine, with Vince as his physician assistant.

Trails End Vineyard is on property owned by Dan and named for the location. Ed and Roberta, who live in Tuscola, are partners in Rancho Loma Vineyards in Coleman. That “vineyard” now is a tasting room only but originated as a vineyard and winemaking facility. It isn’t uncommon, Ed said, for the word “vineyard” to be in the name of the winery, even if the actual vineyard is located elsewhere.

When the Brandeckers retired after 30 years in medicine, Ed wanted to get into winemaking. Roberta wanted to tend to her garden but agreed to help her husband for four months. When those four months passed, it was obvious the work had just begun.

“This has turned into a full-time job for both of us,” Roberta said.

Dan and Vince can vouch for that. They both work the three-acre Trails End Vineyard and take the grapes they grow to San Saba to be turned into wine at Wedding Oak Winery. The entire property on Trails End Road is for sale currently, and Dan said it would be up to the new owners to decide whether to continue with the vineyard, but he speculated that they would, with input from Dan and Vince.