Galentine’s Day Celebration

Let Me Call You Sweetheart

The origins of Valentine’s Day are a bit hazy. Some say it originates with St. Valentine, a priest martyred during the month of February in the third century for marrying young lovers. February was also the month when a pagan festival of fertility took place. February, it seems, has long been a month for love and romance.

In the 17th century, St. Valentine’s Day became a popular day to celebrate. By the 18th century, tokens of friendship and romance were exchanged. Around 1900, the first Valentine’s Day cards were created with improved printing technology replacing the hand written note. Today, an estimated 145 million Valentine’s cards are sent each year making it the second most popular holiday for greeting cards. Only Christmas cards top Valentine’s Day correspondence.

Valentine’s Day is no longer just for romantic relationships. It has expanded to include what is commonly called “Galentine’s”. This is a celebration of female friendships, or your “gals”. Gather your closest girl friends for dinner, brunch or drinks. Let each of them know how much their friendship means to you. And what better way than a Galentine’s Day Lunch?

Conversation-Hearts-Inspired, Galentine’s Day Tablescape

Did you love to receive Conversation Heart candies when you were little? They tasted awful but they were such fun! Here, I’ve taken inspiration from these simple candies to design a tablescape perfect for a Galentine’s Day lunch.

Colors

Conversation Hearts are not only pink and white, the traditional Valentine’s Day colors that come to mind, but also orange, blue and green. Add splashes of these fun colors with ribbons, flowers or even napkins.

Blooms

This Conversation Hearts floral centerpiece anchors the tablescape. Here’s how you can make it yourself:

1. Find two clear glass cylinder vases, one large and one smaller but the same height.

2. Place the smaller vase inside the larger one.

3. Fill the gap between the large and small vases with Conversation Hearts. This will take quite a few candies. Conversation Hearts can be purchased in bulk from sources like Amazon.

4. Build your floral arrangement in the smaller vase making sure the stems cascade past the rim of the large vase.

5. Fill the small vase with water and place the arrangement in the center of your table.

Place Setting

• Pink and white buffalo check tablecloth (Target)

• Silverware (Reed and Barton)

• Plates (French Countryside by Mikasa)

• Heart Plates (Amazon)

• White Scalloped Quilted Placemats (Amazon)

• Cordless Rechargeable Lamps (Amazon)

Keepsakes

When I was in high school, my grandmother gifted me a small collection of antique milk glass. Over the years, I have added to that collection and use it every chance I get. Each time I take a piece she gifted me out of my cabinet, I stop and smile, grateful for the memory of her.

Milk glass looks especially nice on a Galentine’s table. It’s bubbled surface, quaintness and feminine touch are a perfect fit. Pieces can be scattered across the table to be used as a candy dish, a bud vase or a candle holder. Milk glass can be found in just about any antique store at a reasonable price. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes from plates and cups to unique vases and pitchers.

Including something in your tablescape that is special to you will add enjoyment as you entertain. Maybe it’s your grandmother’s China or your great aunt’s salt and pepper set. Everything has a story and now it’s become a part of your story. Share it with your friends who are gathered around your table.

Favors

These fantastic hand painted candlesticks are from The Fun Table, an Abilene-owned and operated online shop. These ten-inch Valentine’s Day candlesticks are the perfect hostess gift or party favor for a Galentine’s gathering.

Find The Fun Table on Instagram @funtableco to order and see the wide variety of designs and custom orders available.

Meal

Oftentimes people want to entertain their friends in their home but the thought of cleaning the house, cooking an entire meal and setting a table is just too overwhelming. Never fear! Here is a menu that can be purchased from wonderful Abilene purveyors that is sure to be a hit with your guests.

No-Cook, Fail-Safe Menu

TO DRINK:

Peach Tea – Hickory Street Cafe

Feeling Festive? Offer chilled Prosecco with a strawberry garnish for something special.

THE MAIN COURSE:

Chicken Salad – Hickory Street Cafe

Dressed Greens – Vinaigrette dressing from Cordell’s

Buttery Croissant – Salty Roan Bakehouse

DESSERT:

Petit Fours – McKay’s Bakery

Just as romantic relationships receive a special day of recognition, our friendships deserve time in the spotlight as well. A Galentine’s Day celebration can be an outward sign of how much you value your friendships. People who stick around with us through thick and thin, happiness and pain, joy and sorrow, they are treasures. Gathering around your table with the ones we love, is there anything better?

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography