Gameday Spirit & Style

While this year’s football season is looking to be back to normal, that doesn’t mean we have to stick to the same old gameday T-shirt. Some of us are ready to be out amongst crowds again, maybe rocking some bolder eye shadow and a dress or cowboy boots. You can still show off your style while showing your school spirit this fall. Now don’t get us wrong, a simple T-shirt and jeans is still the number one way to support your team, but if you’re ready to get a little bolder this season, follow along for some tips and tricks.

Melissa “Missy” Huffines owns Sideline Social Club, a boutique with a booth at Karson’s Commons in downtown Abilene. The store’s goal: providing modern fashion with a touch of school spirit. As a senior at Abilene Christian University and Wylie High School graduate, Missy is most likely to sell bright purple styles, but she does offer some other colors and some inspirational advice for fans of any team.

“I’m all about body positivity and confidence,” Missy said. “I don’t think clothing is the end-all-be-all for body positivity, but when you have that item that makes you look good, it’s just a great feeling. I love seeing the glow and the confidence of people when they walk out of the dressing room.”

When it comes to gameday fashion, Missy said she didn’t like the “grape” purple on most T-shirts from Wylie and ACU. And on Saturdays, she usually went to the games to socialize and take photos with friends, not necessarily to follow along with every first down on the field. She wanted a cute babydoll dress to wear to the games, and she often asked for one while working at Betty & June Boutique.

During “quarantine” in the spring of 2020, Missy and her coworker Christopher, expanded on the idea for a gameday fashion store. Now she’s working on expanding the shop to sell at pop-up markets to sell purple items at Texas Christian University and Tarleton State University, and eventually green and yellow at Baylor University. She also carries some black and white items in her store that could accent many different team color palettes.

Missy’s Gameday Fashion Tips

1. Focus on the Color

First and foremost, you have to wear the right color. The key to making an item spirited, is to make the color striking. People need to know in an instant what team you’re there to support. But don’t be afraid to expand the color palette. Missy said people who shop at her store love the purples she chooses – soft lavenders or periwinkles – that still shout “purple” but don’t necessarily have the traditional “grape” purple.

Bold prints or no prints (a solid color) are typically the best options to keep the focus on the color. “I ask myself, ‘What is the vibe I’m trying to do?’” Missy said. “And then I add my own spice. A slightly edgy, street style.”

Gingham is a good strong print that keeps the focus on the color. Another unexpected pattern: leopard print! Missy said she sells leopard-print bucket hats that were a huge hit in her store. The leopard print with a cute purple top made for a unique twist on the “Wildcats” side of ACU sports.

2. Keep it Simple

If you’re going to wear something to a game, you have to be prepared for all kinds of weather. Missy looks for items that can withstand the Texas heat and keep people cool. When it comes to dresses, length is important since you never know when the winds will pick up the edge of your skirt. Missy said she also doesn’t like to wear a white shirt that’s too thin or see through. Keep in mind, during a football game, you might be eating snack foods, jumping up and down, and cheering on your team, so when in doubt, go for something comfortable and practical.

3. Layer on the Style

Layers are key for the perfect gameday outfit, especially later in the season. As the air gets cooler, you never know if you’ll be baking in 95-degree heat or shivering in the 50s. That’s why you need to stay cool with a tank top or shorts, and add on a loose-knit sweater to stay warm.

4. Invest in Versatility The great thing about wearing this type of gameday fashion, is that it can be worn for other occasions too. A tank top and cowboy boots can be transferred to a dance floor, and a modest dress can be worn Sunday morning to church. When purchasing from boutiques, the cost can be more than a chain store, but if you can find other places to wear an outfit, it’s worth it. And buying from a boutique means you have a unique item that not many people have, and you supported a small business. Most importantly, remember to have fun with your gameday outfit. No matter your age or body type, you can look stylish and be a bold supporter of your team in your spirit-wear. Missy’s