Grace Volunteer of the Year Enjoys Helping Museum

Sue Pecoraro never considered her volunteer time at The Grace Museum as noticeably significant. She certainly never imagined being named 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

“I was so surprised when the museum’s director, Laura, called to give me the news! I didn’t even know there was such an opportunity,” she said.

But Pecoraro had given a lot more than she realized.

Pecoraro was raised in Buffalo, New York. Her husband, Matt, was in the Air Force and it was his career that eventually brought them to Abilene.

“We were transferred to Dyess AFB in 1992 and moved to Abilene with our daughter, Tamara,” she recalled. “I had been working and raising a family for years, but had never finished college. When we got here, I enrolled at ACU in a non-traditional program where my work experience counted toward my course credit.”

She graduated in 1997 with her Human Resource Management degree and began a 40-year career with the Civil Service Department of Defense.

The Grace Museum (then The Grace Cultural Center) had just opened to the public the same year the Pecoraros moved to Abilene. Pecoraro had visited a few times and remembers the newly-renovated building and its impressive exhibitions.

“I loved the parlor and kitchen rooms on the history floor, and I still do,” she said.

One day, her good friend, Frances Yakes, invited her to a Los Aficionados volunteer luncheon at the museum. “I really enjoyed the camaraderie with the ladies. It was fun being around such a variety of women with interest in the arts,” Pecoraro said. She soon joined the group, and little by little, she began volunteering.

One of her first roles was manning the art galleries.

“I helped answer visitors’ questions about the show and made sure no one touched the paintings,” she recalled. “It was so fun to watch people interact with the art.”

She started volunteering regularly at ArtWalks, special events, and the Children’s Art + Literacy Festival in the summers. “I really enjoy handing out pins to the kids who complete the book readings. They are so excited to get them, and I love seeing that.”

Pecoraro has stayed involved in these events over the years and also helps with the museum’s Youth Art Month display. “It’s amazing to see all of the talent in every grade. I’ve helped on both ends, hanging and then taking down the show. Each part of the process is important. You have to be very careful so the students get their artwork back in good shape.”

One of Pecoraro’s favorite volunteer opportunities is during the holidays. She fondly recalls the year her mother-in-law, Sally, joined her at the museum’s Family Christmas event, where Pecoraro was helping children get their photos with Santa in his sleigh. “We stepped in for a quick photo and Sally mischievously giggled and kissed Santa on the cheek,” she laughed. “We were having as much fun as the kids!”

When asked why she loves volunteering at The Grace so much, Pecoraro said: “The staff makes it really fun and stress-free. I can come to the museum after a long workday and just leave my troubles at the door. It’s almost like time doesn’t exist. It’s just enjoyable to be there.”

Pecoraro was recognized along with other arts and cultural organizations’ Volunteers of the Year at last October’s Celebrate the Arts in Abilene Luncheon.

Contributed by The Grace Museum