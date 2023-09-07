Abilene Scene

Hats Off to Fall Fashion

There are lots of ways to spice up an outfit, but nothing makes a statement quite like adding a hat. With fall just around the corner, we snagged some items from local boutiques, hat companies, and from a simple sweep of a current wardrobe to show you just how quickly one simple accessory can add some flair to more traditional styles.

Whether you are dressing casual and comfy, or dressy or funky, a trendy or traditional hat can be paired with it all. It boils down to what you feel good in, the confidence you have to go for it, and what fits your personality and style. There’s no wrong way to do it, so take a peek, find a look you love and take a chance. It’s time to make a statement.

 

Boutique Spotlight: The Arrangement, 357 Walnut Street

All looks are styled head to toe by The Arrangement.

Model: Cannyn Childress

Style: Urban Cowgirl

 

Style: Hippie Vibes

 

Boutique Spotlight: Casa Authentique, 3025 Southwest Drive

All featured styles head to toe can be found at Casa Authentique.

Hat Spotlight: Charlie 1 Horse Hat

Model: Kasey Johnson

Style: Rocker Chic

Style: Day to Night Done Right

 

 

Boutique Spotlight: Eighteen78, 401A Pine Street (in the Windsor Hotel)

Hat Spotlight: Brim Style located at 201 Walnut Street (on the 2nd floor front loft at Living Chic)

Model: Nicole Fletcher

Style: Coastal Cowgirl

 

 

Boutique Spotlight: K. Ellis Boutique, 202 Pine Street, Suite 102

Hat Spotlight: Brim Style located at 201 Walnut Street (on the 2nd floor front loft at Living Chic) and Hot Head Hat Co., find them online hotheadhatco.com

Model: Shannon Anthony

Style: Date Night Babe

Style: Festival Ready

 

Wardrobe Redo

While it’s clear our local boutiques have tons to offer, odds are your closet does too with everyday pieces styled new. Here are some easy ideas and our top 10 staple items, found in most wardrobes, to help get your creative juices flowing.

 

Hat Spotlight: 5D Custom Hats & Leather, 517 Oak Street

Model: Jossalyn Fletcher

 

Top 10 Staples for Styling

  1. Denim Jacket
  2. Basic Dress
  3. Comfy Oversized Tee
  4. Cowboy Boots
  5. Your Favorite Jeans
  6. Graphic/Boyfriend Tee
  7. Chunky Sweater
  8. Fun Sneakers
  9. Favorite Shacket
  10. Playful, Printed Dress

 

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Nicole Fletcher

