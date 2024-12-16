Holiday Cookies

Tis the Season for a little something sweet! Holiday baking, holiday parties, holiday music…I love everything about Christmas! I am a gift giver. Nothing brings me more joy than choosing just the right thing for just the right person, and I enjoy nothing more than deciding the perfect presentation of said gift. As a matter of fact, I am all about the presentation! Ribbons, wrappings, bows oh my!

Each year, I try to plan a little something for friends stopping by or to gift to coworkers, teachers, etc. My go-to for so many years has been Pecan Snowballs. This year, I asked my friend, Caaren, to share one of her favorite gift-giving treats, Lemon Coconut Macaroons. Both recipes are simple, delicious and have a pretty presentation. We are also sharing our favorite ways to package the yummy bites of deliciousness. Whether you choose to have them as party favors or place cards, we know your friends will love them too!

Cheers to a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from my family to yours!

Pecan Snowballs

Ingredients

• 1 stick of butter

• 1 cup of flour

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 cup of chopped toasted pecans (can be omitted)

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• Powdered sugar

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients except powdered sugar and shape into balls.

2. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Roll in powdered sugar while still hot.

3. Cool cookies.

4. Roll again in powdered sugar.

Lemon Coconut Macaroons

Ingredients

• 14 ounces sweetened shredded coconut

• 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

• 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon zest

• 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 egg whites, room temperature

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 6 ounces melting white chocolate

Directions

1. Combine the coconut, sweetened condensed milk, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Set aside.

2. Add the egg whites and salt to a large mixer bowl and whip on high speed with the whisk attachment until they reach stiff peaks.

3. Fold the egg whites into the coconut mixture. Drop rounded tablespoons of the coconut mixture onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until lightly brown.

5. Cool. Melt the white chocolate according to the instructions on the package. Dip the bottom of the macaroons into the chocolate and place on parchment paper to dry.

6. Drizzle the remaining chocolate over the tops of the cookies, then sprinkle with additional lemon zest or Christmas sprinkles.

By Nancy Roberts Coleman

