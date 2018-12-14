A Holiday DIY Afternoon at The Grace

After reading the cover story of Abilene Scene in the holiday issue, I was excited to discover Rebecca Bridges was hosting a Holiday DIY Open Studio event at the Grace Museum. There were several different crafts to choose from, and I did as many as I could.



First, Rebecca taught embossing. With a special embossing pen, you write out what you want and pour a super fine glitter over the top. Then, you use an embossing heat gun, which looks like a small hair dryer, to heat up the glitter and transform it into a foil-like finish. This was such a creative way to make a gift tag or Christmas card.

Next, we played around with screen-printing. Using an embroidery ring and a fine screen, Rebecca drew out the shapes ahead of time and used Elmer’s glue to create a barrier around the shape. (I chose the reindeer.) You then get your screen and use ink to spread over the shape then scrape away the excess. This creates a screen-print of your shape on the fabric.

The last project was my favorite: clay pressed ornaments! We rolled out clay with a dough roller and cut shapes with cookie cutters. With letter stamps I made “Merry Christmas 2018.” They will dry overnight and be ready to be hung on the tree.

I also added a little acrylic paint to my ornament after it had time to dry at home.

I am so glad I got to take advantage of this fun studio class at the Grace. Check out our calendar for the next one!

https://www.thegracemuseum.org/programs/