Holiday Gift Guide

Wondering where to get gifts for the whole family? Look no further than our local shopping guide. There’s something for everyone at the local shops and boutiques in Abilene. You can even make a shopping trip into an enjoyable day out with options downtown, in the SoDA District and more! Or if you prefer a more relaxed shopping style, go to a local spa for a massage or a restaurant for a delicious meal, then grab a gift card for someone else on the way out. It’s a win-win option!

For Men

Lone Star Dry Goods is your go-to for all things manly. From rubs and sauces for the grill, to beard oil and hygiene products, you can find the perfect gift for any man. A few options to get you started include:

For Women

A downtown classic right next to Cypress Street Station, Texas Star Trading Co. offers home décor, Texas-themed books and items, and even jewelry. The Dot & Dash Designs Morse Code Necklace is made in Austin and perfect for the “Texas Girl” in your life.

New to downtown Abilene, Eighteen78 Boutique offers jewelry, clothes, accessories, and even home décor. Check out the acrylic trays for a stylish and artistic gift for a friend or family member!

Perfect Pick Boutique has a booth inside Urban Relics on S. 14th Street. This shop features dresses, tops, and seasonal items like this Maple Plaid Shacket.

For Home Décor

Blue Willow Estate Sales And Consignment located on S. 7th street offers used furniture and home décor. You may not know exactly what your friend or family member wants to put in their home, so a gift card can be the easiest way to help them find the perfect item!

You can’t go wrong with Christmas décor and Vintage Vibe West has options if you don’t mind a short trip out of town. Located on S. 1st in Clyde, this shop has clothes, home décor, and seasonal items and more.

For Health Fanatics

The holiday season can leave some a little worn down, so why not give the gift a of a health boost? A gift card to Hendrick Plastic Surgery & Medspa allows your friend or family member to choose from wellness injections, massages, and more. Wellness injections include:

• B12 (energy booster)

• Vita-Complex (B12 +B complex (energy booster))

• Lipo-Mino (skinny shot/fat burner)

• Amino Blend (athletic performance)

• Gluthathione (antioxidant)

Image Sculptors Plastics Surgery and Medical Day Spa offers facials, massages and other beauty services. You can order a gift card online or go into the office and treat yourself too!

For Kids

The National Center For Children’s Illustrated Literature offers “B.L.A.N.K” box subscriptions that can be purchased for $39.95 a month. B.L.A.N.K. stands for “Building Literacy and Art with NCCIL Knowledge.” The boxes contain a book from a past NCCIL illustrator and some art supplies so your child can make their own art work.

For the youngest on your list, this Texas-shaped rattle is the perfect baby toy that could live on as a family heirloom one day. You can find it and other Texas-themed baby toys at Magnolia and Oak children’s boutique in downtown Abilene. The shop also offers clothes and items for older kids and parents.