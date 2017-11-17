Holiday Tablescapes by Abilene Locals

Rustic Elegance

“Fall is my favorite season! Weather in Texas allows our family to enjoy the best of indoor and outdoor dining among the cool fall temperatures and happy pumpkins,” said Mandy Welch.

Welch designed this outdoor seating as well as indoor place settings on the next page. “We have a large family so I tend to create several seating options. This allows people to linger and enjoy relaxed dining and long conversations.”

Unexpected Elements

Tablescape tips from Welch:

• Details matter! That is true from clothing to home décor.

• It doesn’t have to be expensive to be appealing, but it does need to be wellthought out.

• Mix texture for an unexpected vibe. My decorating style always centers around something unique.

Updated Heirlooms

Tablescape tips from Callie Harris:

• “Use your resources. When preparing for a party, the first place I shop is my mom’s house. She’s a fantastic hostess and has all the odds and ends I need.”

• “Get your family heirlooms out of the attic. These green glasses belonged to my husband’s great grandmother and add a lot of love and memories to our table.”

• “Nothing gives a napkin more polish than a monogram. My favorite local monogramming shop is SEW owned Molly Yarger.”

Fresh Traditional

Harris said she is the designated table decorator at family Christmas celebrations and she likes to keep it updated yet still elegant. “Just because you’re getting out your china it doesn’t mean your gathering has to feel stuffy,” Harris said. “By adding fun colors like orange and pink to

the traditional red and green color palette, the mood is more playful than formal. The touch of

blue and white pottery also adds variety.”