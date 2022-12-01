How to Build a Garland

A beautifully decorated tree and garland can add a special sparkle to your holiday season. Here’s wishing you and yours a Christmas filled with peace, good health and joy!

Step 1: Measure

Before you purchase your garland base, put your measuring tape to work. Remember that your garland should hang off each side of the mantle or piece of furniture by at least 12 inches.

Step 2: Fluff and Test

Lay out the garland and give it a good fluff so it doesn’t look like it’s just come out of a box. Remember to test those lights!

Step 3: Run the Ribbon

Run wired ribbon through the garland, gathering it throughout with floral wire to add volume. Use two types of ribbons and layer them for more interest.

Step 4: Build a Bundle

Take a floral sprig and a small filler and bind them together with floral wire. Then, wire the bundle into the garland securely. Add a bundle every eight to twelve inches.

Step 5: Add Ornaments

Using floral wire, secure ornaments between bundles. Shatter-proof ornaments are a great choice for this project and will store well.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography