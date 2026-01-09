Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey Set to Exhibit at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature this February

This February, the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) will welcome acclaimed author-illustrator brothers Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey to downtown Abilene for a dynamic weekend of artmaking, storytelling and community engagement. Known for their bold visual style, thoughtful narratives and inventive illustration techniques, the Pumphreys have quickly become two of the most exciting voices in contemporary children’s literature. Their visit, packed with workshops, tours and public events, promises to energize local educators, inspire young creators and draw families from across the region to Abilene’s cultural district.

The Pumphrey brothers are best known for award-winning books such as “The Old Truck,” “The Old Boat” and “Link + Hud.” Their work is instantly recognizable: a warm, textured style created through an intricate process involving hand-cut stamps, layered ink and digital refinement. The result is imagery that feels both timeless and fresh. Their books often explore themes of resilience, family, heritage and imagination, making them especially resonant for young readers and the adults who guide them. Guest curator Erin Holland and Exhibitions and Collections Director Julia Teel had the opportunity to visit the brothers’ studio in September to curate and plan the upcoming exhibition.

Teel says, “The Pumphreys are not only two of the most original picture book creators out there; they’re also Texans themselves! Jarrett and Jerome are lifelong storytellers, having made music together, worked in other creative careers and even co-written a picture book as teenagers (“Creepy Things are Scaring Me,” 2003) before the success of “The Old Truck” in 2020. Their bold graphic elements, mid-century-inspired color palettes and clever narratives layer together to create stories that are emotionally resonant and laugh-out-loud funny in turns.”

During their February 2026 visit, Jarrett and Jerome will offer a slate of programs that highlight their artistic process and their commitment to education. The weekend begins with a hands-on workshop for university students, giving emerging artists the rare opportunity to learn directly from working picture book creators. Their visit will also feature a Secondary Honors Art Tour in partnership with Abilene Independent School District, exposing talented young artists to professional illustration, storytelling and creative career paths.

The brothers will also headline a fundraising event in collaboration with children’s illustration influencer Charnaie Gordon with “Here Wee Read.” The NCCIL plans to partner with KACU to present a unique radio experience for both a live audience and radio listeners, titled “ON AIR.” This event supports the NCCIL’s mission to celebrate and share the work of picture book illustrators while providing literacy and outreach programming at no cost to the community.

For families, the Pumphreys will lead a children’s workshop that mirrors the joyful, tactile nature of their books, encouraging kids to experiment with printmaking, shape and texture to create their own visual stories. A public book-signing event at the NCCIL will round out the weekend, offering readers of all ages the chance to meet the artists behind some of the most beloved picture books of the last decade.

With their inventive process, compelling storytelling and passion for connecting with young readers, the Pumphrey brothers are poised to leave a lasting impression on the Abilene community. For more information, or to purchase tickets to “ON AIR,” visit nccil.org or call 325.673.4586.

