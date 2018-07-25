It was a “Jolly Holiday” at the Paramount Theatre

First, I would like to introduce myself. I am Emily Lomax, your new blogger and Digital Marketing Director. I am an Abilene native, graduated from Abilene High School and received my degree in advertising from West Texas A&M. I love spending time with my family, collecting vintage vinyl records, and throwing pottery when I can. I look forward to seeing you around Abilene and giving you fun content as I attend #EventsOnTheScene.

The Abilene Performing Arts Company’s three-week summer camp put on the junior presentation of Disney’s classic “Mary Poppins.” on July 12. “Mary Poppins” being one of my personal favorites, I couldn’t miss it!

From the moment you walk into the doors at the historic Paramount Theatre you are transformed into a world of stars, both twinkling above you and on the stage. Along with my step-sister Ashley Fenton who played Mrs. Corry, almost 70 kids age 8 to 18 were all stars Thursday night. It is amazing that a production of over an hour could be pulled off in just three weeks. But, these kiddos sure did a swell job!

From a “Spoonful of Sugar” to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” all performances were very well sung. I was blown away by Mary Moore who landed the role of Mary Poppins. Moore sang beautifully and emotionally, making me tear up towards the end.

This one-time performance of “Mary Poppins Jr.” was a must-see event! If you missed it, Wylie High School will have their first musical “Mary Poppins” in its new performing arts center this fall. You can also see the Disney Film “Mary Poppins” at the Paramount September 1.

How many of you made it to the show? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

