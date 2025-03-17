Kitchen Clean Up

Home remodel. What comes to mind? Maybe it’s moving walls, pouring slabs, jackhammers, ripping out cabinetry and rerouting plumbing. Suddenly your blood pressure is up and you’re sweating. The decisions, the dollars, the dust – oh my!

Perhaps a “take it down to the studs” remodel isn’t what you need. If the flow of your space works well and no structural changes need to be made, cosmetic updates can bring your home back to life.

This kitchen is the gathering space for countless friends and family, but was in need of an update. Thankfully for the homeowners, the original 1950’s cabinetry was still in excellent condition. They loved the size and functionality of the space as well. With a handful of cosmetic and appliance updates, this kitchen became the most loved space in the house.

Make a Fresh Start

Paint

Painting the upper and lower cabinets a creamy white was the biggest change made to this kitchen. Using a lighter paint color made the entire space seem larger and more open. Not wanting the kitchen to seem overly stark or antiseptic, a white with warm undertones was chosen.

When it comes to cabinetry, be sure to do your research and carefully prep them before painting. You must follow the right process or the paint will peel or chip easily. Consult a professional or hire a paint crew to handle this portion of your remodel.

Backsplash

The kitchen needed to look classic and timeless but still functional. A traditional subway-style backsplash was chosen in a color similar to the cabinet paint color. It features a glossy crackle finish that adds interest and texture to an overall monochromatic palette. The backsplash tile found locally at Knight Carpet is a polished ceramic making it easy to clean and care for. It was the perfect choice for a kitchen full of good food and grandkids.

Countertops

The kitchen countertops had to accomplish two things. First, they absolutely needed to be functional. Second, they had to be beautiful, adding movement and texture to the space. This quartzite found at Pinnacle Granite Solutions was just what was called for. The existing countertop was an orange-toned granite with busy black spots. Replaced with the creamy white quartzite, the black veining and caramel undertones brought a fresh look to the kitchen.

Cabinets

The original cabinets were made of high-quality materials and still functioned perfectly. Just a few updates needed to be made for 21st-century living. A double trashcan drawer was installed and a new pantry door replaced old dust-collecting louver doors. Fresh cabinet hardware was also installed to enhance the new design scheme.

An additional storage cabinet was built and installed in the dining room area. The cabinet maker was careful to replicate the moldings and trim pieces of the existing cabinets, so it looks original to the home rather than an add-on. It is used to store linens like napkins and tablecloths.

Appliances

It was time for several of the appliances in the kitchen to be updated with this renovation. A larger, undermount stainless steel kitchen sink was paired with a beautifully polished nickel faucet. The old microwave that hung over the stovetop was replaced and relocated, then a streamline vent hood took its place. A new stovetop and double oven were selected locally at Reece Bath + Kitchen as well.

Ceiling Height

The ceiling height of the kitchen, as well as the entire home, is eight feet. Rather than make a change to the height of the ceiling, which would be a major and costly undertaking, changes were made so the room appears taller than it actually is.

After the room was lightened up with the creamy white color painted all the way to the ceiling, the ceiling fan that hung in the middle of the kitchen was removed. This instantly gave the room a more spacious feel. Rather than add heavy pendant lighting over the countertop, recessed lighting was installed. These provide plenty of light without making the room feel cramped.

This well-loved kitchen had good bones, but was in need of an update. It was dark and heavy. Cosmetic changes made all the difference. Now, the space has a new, fresh look while staying true to the tradition and style of the home.

Not all renovations have to be major undertakings. It may not be as extensive as you once thought. Decide what’s best for you and your home as you decide the scale of your renovation.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

RELATED: How to: Kitchen Remodel