Let Us Give Thanks: Thanksgiving Table Tips

Don’t you love Thanksgiving?

There’s something traditional and straightforward about the holiday. You aren’t distracted with putting lights on the house, wrapping gifts, and reindeer like you are with Christmas. It’s all about one thing: food…and being thankful for the many blessings we enjoy of course! So here’s some tips for decorating the table, the place where everyone will gather to eat.

It’s Worth the Fuss

A special meal deserves a special table setting. Your table can be set well in advance of meal preparation, removing stress from your day. Setting a beautiful table will only add to the enjoyment of

your Thanksgiving meal.

A Family Affair

For a Thanksgiving table, using family dishes are a natural choice. These dishes come from my uncle’s mother. She was a gracious southern woman who always had a kind word and a smile to pass along. She and her mother collected this sweet pattern, The Friendly Village by Johnson Brothers of England. The colors are perfect for a fall table setting.

No family china or dishes? Find a set of dishes that appeal to you and start your own tradition this year. Dishes do not have to be expensive. Search estate sales or antique stores. Many have large sets of dishes that would be just the right thing.

Bring Nature Inside

Fall is all about harvest and beautiful rich colors. Bring nature to your Thanksgiving table. Pumpkins can be used in a variety of ways. Here, I used mini pumpkins as place cards marking names with a paint pen you can find at any craft store.

Front & Centerpiece

Fresh flowers make any table special. When you’re creating an arrangement, be sure to check its size. Guests should be able to see over and around the arrangement. If you’re not comfortable arranging flowers yourself, call a florist. You can provide the container for the flowers and give them the dimensions of the space. Be sure to let them know your color palette and budget as well. Flowers: Florence Posies florenceposies.com See floral arrangement tips and tricks from Florence Posies here!

Refreshment Station

If you have room, consider setting up an area in your dining room where guests can refill their beverages. This will save you trips to and from the kitchen and allow you to sit and eat along with your guests.

Remember to place a coated tablecloth under your decorative one. This will protect your dining room table and beverage station table from spills or stray ice cubes. Tablecloth: Target

The Ultimate Party Favor

Have some disposable craft paper boxes ready for guests to fill with leftovers. Someone might want to snag that last slice of pie to have with his or her coffee the following morning…not that anyone at my house does that! Take Home Boxes: Amazon

When we invite others into our home for a meal, it’s just a way of letting them know how much we care for them. The Thanksgiving holiday affords us the opportunity to communicate our love for others and to share the blessings we hold dear. Take the time to make it memorable.

By Callie Harris

Photography By Shayli Anne Photography