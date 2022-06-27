Shopping for a recreational or ranch vehicle in Abilene? Lone Star Power Sports is the place to go as the only Can-Am dealership in the Big Country. It features vehicles ranging from Sea-Doos, to ATVs, golf carts, and even used motorcycles.

The company has its roots in New Mexico where it started out as Zia Powersports in Clovis. The company expanded to Texas in Amarillo, and now Abilene. Mark Sanchez joined the sales team for the Abilene location after a career in car sales. He trained for a few months at the other locations then helped with the opening in Abilene in early 2022.

“It’s been non-stop,” Sanchez said. “People are so excited about this place because the next closest Can-Am dealership is in San Angelo.”

He said at first when they opened up, people came from other parts of Texas to find vehicles they couldn’t find anywhere else. Then more and more Abilene residents began to stop in and see what the shop offers. Along with sales, Lone Star Powersports also does service on the recreational vehicles.

The building on South Danville Drive was previously an indoor golf business and before that it was the gym of a church. Now the building is painted a bold, modern black and features large garage bay doors in the front. In one section of the building, customers can use a touch screen to build their own ATV and then order a custom vehicle shipped to the store. Customers can also purchase safety accessories like helmets and jackets at the store.

2565 S. Danville Dr. Abilene, TX 79605

325-704-3334

lonestarpowersports.com

Story and Photos By Haley Laurence