NCCIL Partners Again with Ezra Jack Keats Foundation

This year’s event will feature a special fine art project in the art studio – book ornaments! Programs Director Beth Joy will lead guests through a unique come-and-go activity of putting together a mini book-filled ornament to take home. Donuts will be provided throughout the morning, a letter writing station will be set up, several photo opportunities will be available, and storybook readings will take place in between all the festivities. Plenty of art will be on display to see and the bookstore and gift shop will be open to purchase Keats’ beloved picture book, as well as hundreds of other great Christmas gift options. The most exciting attraction of all will be Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be available for photos and greeting children.