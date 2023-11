NCCIL Partners Again with Ezra Jack Keats Foundation

In 2000, an exhibit celebrating the work of award-winning illustrator Ezra Jack Keats was featured at the NCCIL. Originally published in 1962, Keats is most famously known for his picture book The Snowy Day, which went on to win the 1963 Caldecott Medal for his collage style artwork in the book. The picture book was later adapted as an animated short film and released on Amazon Prime in 2016 with notable narration by actor Lawrence Fishburne and an original song performed by Boyz II Men. Keats passed away in 1983, but he left an incredible legacy of art and literature behind for children and adults of all ages to enjoy for years to come.

The NCCIL is grateful to have developed a strong and continued partnership with the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation, whose mission is to bring the multicultural, creative spirit of Keats into children’s lives and literature. In 2022, the NCCIL was able to give away free books to the first 100 children that attended the Snowy Day at the NCCIL event. To museum’s surprise, this feat was accomplished within the first 10 minutes of opening its doors. Thanks to the generosity of the foundation, a new goal of 150 books has been set for 2023 and the NCCIL is overwhelmingly excited to be able to give back by placing books directly into the hands of the children of the community.